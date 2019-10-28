Jim Edmonds Denies Cheating on Meghan King Edmonds, Says They Treated Nanny Like 'Our Own Child'

Jim Edmonds is speaking out against the rumor that he cheated on wife Meghan King Edmonds with their nanny as he reportedly files for divorce.

Following the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s cryptic statements about their relationship over the weekend, Jim, 49, vehemently denied sleeping with the nanny in his own Instagram post on Monday, calling the accusations “disgusting and irresponsible.”

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people,” the former MLB player wrote. “I did not sleep with our nanny. She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child!”

“For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible,” he added. “Just because I am an athlete and I was portrayed as a bad person on bravo TV. Doesn’t mean I dont have a clue what life is all about. We made a promise to that young girls mom, that We would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands.”

Jim continued: “I will not sit here and take this bulls— without fighting back.

Just because you’re extremely whitty and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game. Doesn’t give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse.”

“Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms way,” Jim wrote. “We all make mistakes. This is not one of those times. My heart is broken for everyone involved. if you get anything out of this post. Get the truth.”

On Sunday, the nanny, Carly Wilson, also denied that she had been sexually involved with Jim on her own Instagram account, which is private.

“The allegations are completely false,” Wilson wrote back to one of her followers who asked “are the rumors true??”

Both Meghan and Jim appear to have unfollowed each other on social media. He has also deleted a tribute he shared in honor of Wilson’s birthday last year, in which he called her an “amazing young woman and a great addition to our family.”

Meghan and Jim’s recent posts come just days after they celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary, as she confirmed the pair were going to counseling while continuing to work on their relationship in the wake of the former MLB player’s sexting scandal earlier this year.

“We’re just still working it day by day. I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies, as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Meghan and Jim share 16-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, who turns 3 in November.

Explaining why she decided to remain committed to her marriage instead of split, the mother of three said she believes “people screw up and people can change.”

“We built a life together and there are so many lives that would be affected. I’m hurt right now and our life is massively affected, but if we were to split just because of his indiscretion then there’s multiple other people who are affected, as well. So I owe it to not only myself and the commitment I made to my marriage to work on it, but I owe it to my children.”

Back in June, the former MLB player admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” with another woman, but he denied having a physical affair.

Meghan also shared a lengthy statement on her blog, admitting that she found out about the allegations online. She said she called her husband, and he confirmed exchanging “lewd photos” with the woman for several months.