"I don't even know how she comes up with this stuff," Jim Edmonds said of ex Meghan King

Jim Edmonds Now Says He Didn't Have Threesome with Ex Meghan King & Current Girlfriend: 'It Was a Joke'

Jim Edmonds says he and ex-wife Meghan King didn't have a threesome with his current girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor — despite previously saying they did have tryst as a trio.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Edmonds, 50, said King's claim that they had a threesome when they were newlyweds is a "joke."

"That was all false. That was a joke. I don't even know how she comes up with this stuff," Edmonds told host Andy Cohen.

Edmonds went on to claim that King, 35, was the one "pushing for them" to have a threesome, and he thought the idea was "completely ridiculous."

"She just made up these stories. I think that she really needed a storyline for her radio show," Edmonds explained.

King had no comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

As PEOPLE reported in January, King revealed on her podcast Intimate Knowledge that Edmonds was dating a woman she claims they had a threesome with years ago.

Edmonds later confirmed he was dating O'Connor.

King expressed on her podcast that although she and Edmonds were divorcing, she had hoped O'Connor would have given her a heads up that she is now dating the former baseball star.

Following King's revelations, Jim issued a statement to PEOPLE at the time confirming the threesome but claimed it was all King's idea.

“I am tired of the lies for publicity,” he said at the time. “I filed for divorce over 90 days ago. Meghan has filed as well. The marriage is and has been over. I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

He continued: “As far as threesomes go, there were more than a few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan. "

During his appearance on Radio Andy, Edmonds also set the record straight about his sexting scandal.

He asserted that although he did send an inappropriate photo, he was not having an affair.

"I sent the picture that was inappropriate," Edmonds admitted to Cohen. He explained that at the time he was feeling "low" and his "marriage" to King — whom he shares daughter Aspen, 3, and 2-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with — "was pretty much over."

"I was living with basically a roommate," Edmonds said of his ex-wife. "I just got on a weak spot. I wasn't having a sexting affair."

Edmonds asserted, however, that the sexting scandal was not "the reason for the marriage falling apart at all."

Though he and King weathered the scandal and stayed together, they split in October when Edmonds filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Edmonds and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.)

King and Edmonds married in 2014 and starred together on The Real Housewives of Orange County before their split.