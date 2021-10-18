Meghan King and Cuffe Owens got married earlier this month at his childhood home in Pennsylvania

Jim Edmonds Thought Ex Meghan King's Wedding to Cuffe Owens Was a 'Joke' When She Told Him

Jim Edmonds has publicly reacted to the news of his ex-wife Meghan King's surprise wedding earlier this month.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Edmonds, 51, said King called him the day before the wedding to give him a heads-up.

"She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke — they'd been dating for about four weeks!" he said. "Then I wondered, 'Is she pregnant?' But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?"

Edmonds and King split in 2019 after five years of marriage; their divorce was finalized in May. They share daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3.

The former baseball player, who is engaged to Kortnie O'Connor, said he has "no emotion" regarding King's wedding and simply wants to move on with his life.

"I have no interest in getting dragged back into the negative narrative she's pushed. ... It's why we've really kept our opinions to ourselves on this," he told the Daily Mail. "Really, I have no emotion on her wedding one way or another. It's like a stranger getting married. I have no connection to her."

King and Owens, who connected through a dating app, said "I do" in front of a small group of close friends and family. Owens, 42, is a Los Angeles-based attorney and the son of President Joe Biden's sister and close adviser Valerie Owens and her husband Jack.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden were among the five-person guest list, according to the White House. King's three children were also involved in the ceremony.