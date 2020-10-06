Jim Edmonds Posts Birthday Tribute to His Girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor: 'You Are My Favorite'

Jim Edmonds is showering his girlfriend with love on her birthday.

On Monday, Edmonds dedicated a sweet Instagram post to Kortnie O'Connor in honor of the realtor's special day.

"Happy birthday @kortnieoc To the most amazing, strong, courageous, loving, selfless, caring, daring person I have ever met," he wrote. "I could never put into words what you mean to me and my family. They say God puts people in lives for a reason. For the first time in my life I truly believe this."

Along with the sweet message, Edmonds also posted a series of photos of the couple.

"It’s like you came along and turned the light on in my heart again. Some thing that I didn’t think was going to be possible again," wrote Edmonds, 50, who split from wife Meghan King, 35, last fall. "I just wanted to take this opportunity to tell you how much I love you and thank you for being you! YOU ARE MY FAVORITE !"

In June, the former baseball player said O'Connor changed his life for the better.

"If it wasn't for this girl, I don't think I would be here right now," he said. "She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever."

King and Edmonds wed in 2014 after dating for a year and a half and went on to star in The Real Housewives of Orange County together. The exes share three kids: 2-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 3-year-old daughter Aspen.

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds with their three children Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Last June, sexual text messages between Edmonds and another woman surfaced. Though he and King weathered the scandal and stayed together, they split in October when Edmonds filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Edmonds and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.)