Jim Edmonds Loses 'Fight' with Shower Door and Shows Off Gash on Face: '12 More Stitches'

Jim Edmonds just can’t catch a break.

The retired MLB player found himself in need of stitches after he took a nasty spill in his bathroom on Wednesday night. Edmonds showed off a gash in his forehead, explaining that he accidentally walked into his shower.

“Hasn’t been a great 2020 yet!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Got in a fight with the glass shower door.”

In the photo, Edmonds, 49, is seen with a bleeding cut just above his eyebrow.

“It was open when it wasn’t supposed to be,” he added. “In the dark.”

After cleaning himself up, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star went to the hospital, where he received a dozen stitches.

“Ouch,” he wrote. “Just 12 more stitches for this body.”

Edmonds’ accident comes as he recovers from the coronavirus. He revealed he tested positive for the viral illness last week, saying he has remained in quarantine at his St. Louis home since getting the diagnosis.

“I am completely symptom-free now doing really well, so I must have had it for awhile before I got tested,” he said. “Thank god I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said and kept our curve in our house flattened. I’m doing really good and happy to be symptom-free and feeling great.”

Edmonds stressed the importance of listening to your body and getting plenty of rest.

“Do not take this lightly,” he stressed. “If you don’t feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can’t breathe. That’s what happened to me, they didn’t want to test me and I forced them to take me into the emergency room and low and behold, pneumonia and the virus. So don’t take it lightly. Take care of yourselves. There’s no medicine, there’s no nothing but rest and that’s all I’ve been doing.”

Last weekend, his ex-wife Meghan King Edmonds seemed to shade Jim on TikTok. The former Real Housewife filmed herself lip-syncing as someone said, “Got a text from my ex the other day, he said he missed me. I said, ‘I’m sorry I can’t talk right now, I’m at a funeral.’ He said, ‘Oh, my god. Who died?’ I said, ‘My feelings for you did. Bye, f—–.’ ”

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comment section with speculation that the video was directed at Jim. But Meghan made it clear that the video was done in jest. “I kid I kiddd [sic] but the ending is my favorite,” she captioned the clip.

Meghan, 35, and Jim, 49, divorced last October after she accused him of behaving inappropriately with their children’s nanny. (Jim and the nanny denied her allegations.)

