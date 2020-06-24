Meghan King's Estranged Husband Jim Edmonds Says Girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor 'Lit Up My World'

Jim Edmonds is opening up about his relationship with Kortnie O'Connor.

On Tuesday, the former baseball player dedicated an Instagram post to his realtor girlfriend on Instagram, gushing that she changed his life "forever."

"If it wasn't for this girl, I don't think I would be here right now," wrote Edmonds, 49, who split from wife Meghan King, 35, last fall. "She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever."

"I was in such a dark place; one that I didn't think could happen to me," he said, adding that he was "going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship." (King declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.)

"The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life," he continued. "I'm very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife."

King and Edmonds wed in 2014 after dating for a year and a half and went on to star in the Real Housewives of Orange County together. The exes share three kids: 2-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 3-year-old daughter Aspen.

Last June, sexual text messages between Edmonds and another woman surfaced. Though he and King weathered the scandal and stayed together, they split in October when Edmonds filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Edmonds and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.)

After the split, King opened up about the "mind-numbing despair" she experienced, writing on her blog in March that there were times when she was "barely hanging on by a thread." But she also stressed that she had chosen to let go, writing, "I made up my mind that I refuse to carry anger. Therefore I am not angry (although I do have many moments of anger). And I refuse to allow my ego to make decisions."

King has also moved on and has been dating businessman Christian Schauf since March. Though Schauf is from Utah, he often travels back and forth to Los Angeles, where King lives.

"Like any new relationship, we are looking forward to creating new experiences together and seeing where life takes us," the former Bravo star told PEOPLE last month.

King recently dedicated a sweet post to Schauf on Instagram for his 40th birthday last week.