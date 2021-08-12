Jim Edmonds Is Engaged to Girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor — See Her Ring

O'Connor shared the news on Instagram Thursday with a black-and-white photo of herself showing off her ring.

"Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie," she captioned the post.

Last summer, the former baseball player, 51, shared a lengthy Instagram post about O'Connor, saying she changed his life "forever."

Jim and Kortnie Jim Edmonds with girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor and his children Hart, Hayes, and Aspen | Credit: Kortnie o'connor/ instagram

"If it wasn't for this girl, I don't think I would be here right now," he wrote. "She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever."

"I was in such a dark place; one that I didn't think could happen to me," he continued. "Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I'm very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father."

Jim Edmonds Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Edmonds was previously married to King, 36. The two wed in 2014 after dating for a year and a half and went on to star in the Real Housewives of Orange County together. They split in 2019 amid rumors that Edmonds had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Edmonds and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.)