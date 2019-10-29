Jim Edmonds' Daughter Slams Meghan King Edmonds, Defends Nanny: 'The Selfishness Is Miserable'

Jim Edmonds‘ daughter has waded into his relationship drama with estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds.

After Jim reportedly filed for divorce on Friday, his daughter Hayley Edmonds came out swinging against her stepmother.

“I’ve been waiting for it. For probably … three years?” the 22-year-old told Us Weekly of the split. “I think it’s impossible to be happy with someone so … I don’t know if I would say narcissistic but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that.”

“The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her,” Hayley continued. “My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore.”

Meghan did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jim, 49, and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan, 35, share 16-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, who turns 3 next month.

Hayley also addressed the “disturbing” recent rumor that her father cheated on Meghan with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Jim and Wilson have denied the allegations.)

“They’re family! They are around everyday and they care [of] those kids and they care about my dad because he’s just like … they want to help him,” Hayley told Us of the Edmonds’ staff. “They’re just young girls that are just trying to work and be positive and be happy and enjoy their job. And the way [Meghan] stepped over the line is just completely disrespectful and it’s just absurd.”

“Especially the way that she treated Carly is mind-blowing to me, because she holds herself to very high moral standards and she is a great girl who moved to St. Louis across the country because she loves those kids,” Hayley continued. “And it’s just … absolutely ludicrous I would say. … I keep saying I’m shocked, but I’m not surprised at the way that she goes after people so ruthlessly.”

Hayley said she wants people to see Jim’s side of the story because he’s a “great person,” even though his recents scandals with Meghan have “ruined his reputation.”

“I’m hoping he’ll put himself first and be happy and be able to be a dad again,” she said. “And I’m stoked that I can have my dad fully back and not have to tiptoe around [Meghan]. Everyone that cares about him is proud that he finally took the leap of leaving her.”

In June, Jim admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” and exchanged “lewd photos” with another woman — not the nanny — but denied having a physical relationship with her. But they Jim and Meghan stayed together, celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary recently. Last week, Meghan confirmed they were going to counseling to deal with the sexting scandal.

Though photos have surfaced of Jim and the nanny spending time together without the kids, both have denied having an extramarital relationship. The status of Jim and Meghan’s relationship remains unclear.

“The allegations are completely false,” Wilson wrote on Instagram when a fan asked about the rumors.

Carly Wilson (left, with child); Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds

On Monday, Jim posted a lengthy message on Instagram, calling the allegations “disgusting and irresponsible” and insisting that he views Wilson as one of his children. He also appeared to take aim at Meghan, accusing her of using social media to manipulate the truth.

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people,” he wrote. “I did not sleep with our nanny. She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child!”

“For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible,” he added. “Just because I am an athlete and I was portrayed as a bad person on bravo TV doesn’t mean I don’t have a clue what life is all about. We made a promise to that young girls mom, that we would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands.”

Both Meghan and Jim appear to have unfollowed each other on social media. He has also deleted a tribute he shared in honor of Wilson’s birthday last year, in which he called her an “amazing young woman and a great addition to our family.”