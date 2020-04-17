Jim Edmonds Confirms He's Dating Woman Who Once Had a Threesome with Him and Meghan King Edmonds

Image zoom Jerod Harris/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo; Kortnie O’Connor/Instagram

Jim Edmonds is turning his threesome into a twosome.

The retired baseball player, 49, is officially dating Kortnie O’Connor, he confirmed on Instagram on Wednesday — posting to his Story a series of shots of the two of them during their workout.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She’s also shared video of herself and Jim on her Instagram Story, playing catch with her dog at his house. A photo on her Instagram account shows she accompanied Jim on a trip to Nashville, too, in early March.

“Jim and Kortnie are in a relationship and in quarantine together,” his rep Steve Honig tells PEOPLE, adding the two have been staying at Jim’s massive St. Louis mansion for the past few weeks. “They are both doing well and exercising regularly in Jim’s home gym.”

O’Connor, who works in real estate, may seem familiar. Back in January, Edmonds’ estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds identified O’Connor as a friend who once had a threesome with her and Jim.

“Years ago, when he and I got married, I knew Jim had this bad boy kind of past, and we were newlyweds and we were trying to have fun, and he wanted to have a threesome,” Meghan, 35, said on her podcast, Intimate Knowledge. “I thought about it and I thought, ‘Okay, maybe, yeah sure.’ So we decided to have a threesome with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like ‘Okay if I’m going do this, this can be with who and I’m comfortable with that.’ ”

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Says Ex Jim Edmonds Is Dating a Woman They Had a Threesome with

Image zoom Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor Jim Edmonds/Instagram

Image zoom Kortnie O’Connor and Jim Edmonds Jim Edmonds/Instagram

Image zoom Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor Jim Edmonds/Instagram

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Says Ex Jim Secretly Took Back His Credit Cards Before Filing for Divorce

At the time of Meghan’s podcast, O’Connor was with Jim on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Seeing them together upset the Real Housewives of Orange County alumna, who said that though she and Jim were divorcing, she hoped that O’Connor would have given her a head’s up.

“I find out that when he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, to my understanding, he takes this girl with him,” she said. “The threesome girl. … This girl, who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my [discomfort] with threesomes. And then this girl.”

Jim shot back at Meghan’s claims in a statement to PEOPLE, saying that Meghan and O’Connor “have not spoken in over three years” and that she had actually allegedly initiated the sex with O’Connor, adding that they’d had “more than a few” threesomes throughout their relationship.

But Meghan responded in another statement to PEOPLE, insisting, “We only had one threesome and only once during our marriage and that was with his current girlfriend.”

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Refuses to ‘Carry Anger’ While Coping with ‘Despair’ amid Divorce

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds and her three kids Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram

RELATED: Jim Edmonds Tests Positive for Coronavirus but Is Now ‘Symptom-Free’: ‘Do Not Take This Lightly’

Meghan and Jim married in 2014 after dating for a year and a half.

Last June, sexual text messages between Jim and another woman surfaced. The two — who share daughter Aspen, 3, as well as 2-year-old twins Hart King and Hayes King — weathered the scandal and stayed together. But they split in October when Jim filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Edmonds and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship).

Since then, Meghan has opened up about their marriage, claiming that Jim took back his credit cards before filing for divorce and that she was “blinded by love’ to some of Jim’s bad behavior on RHOC.

“Jim has no desire to roll in the mud with anyone, nor does he have any interest in playing this out in the media,” Honig told PEOPLE in response. “Publicly discussing private matters is not in the best interest of his children and he is not going to engage on that level.”

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Posts Savage TikTok After Ex Jim Edmonds Reveals He Has Coronavirus

Jim’s return to the gym comes after his recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19). He first revealed that he tested positive for the illness on April 2 after weeks of sickness, saying he was “completely symptom-free now doing really well.”

“Do not take this lightly,” he stressed. “If you don’t feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can’t breathe. That’s what happened to me, they didn’t want to test me and I forced them to take me into the emergency room and low and behold, pneumonia and the virus. So don’t take it lightly. Take care of yourselves. There’s no medicine, there’s no nothing but rest and that’s all I’ve been doing.”

Jim’s eldest daughter — Hayley, 22 — has also been diagnosed with coronavirus, after quarantining with her father. His three children with Meghan are currently with their mother in California.