Jim Edmonds Confirms He Called Police to Conduct Welfare Check on Meghan King Edmond and Kids

Jim Edmonds is concerned about his children’s safety.

The police were called to Meghan King Edmond‘s home on Wednesday to conduct a welfare check on her children after the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s estranged husband became worried about her ability to care for them, according to multiple reports.

Jim, 49, confirmed the incident in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I called the police before she came home to keep from having an incident,” he told PEOPLE. “I was concerned. And there was no incident because of that.”

Meghan did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment. PEOPLE is also out to the police.

Jim said he was home watching their children — 17-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, who will turn 3 this month — when Meghan came home after having a few drinks during a night out with friends. She did not drive herself home.

The kids were asleep when she returned to the house and she was getting ready for bed when the cops arrived, he said.

With Jim present, an officer reportedly questioned Meghan, 35, and eventually determined that she was fit to take care of the children.

Us Weekly, which was the first to report about the welfare check, also reports that Jim went on to accuse Meghan of cheating on him, which she denied.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after Jim reportedly filed for divorce from Meghan amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. Both Jim and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.

Addressing the situation in a lengthy blog post, Meghan admitted that she didn’t know if her husband had been unfaithful, but insisted that he lied about socializing with Wilson, making note of a widely circulated photo of the two attending a hockey game together.

“To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it),” she wrote. “I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Meghan said she mostly grieves for the couple’s young children, admitting she is “broken” and “buried in despair” but would put on a brave face for their sake.

One day later, Jim issued his own public statement to PEOPLE, acknowledging their strained marriage and vowing to “make it right again.”

“I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live,” he said. “Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother. Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved.”

This is the couple’s second public scandal in four months.

In June, Jim admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” and exchanged “lewd photos” with another woman — not the nanny — but denied having a physical relationship with her.

Still, Jim and Meghan stayed together, celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary last month. Just days before Jim’s reported divorce filing, his wife confirmed they were going to counseling.