Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden in SNL Season 46

Season 46 of the beloved NBC comedy sketch series will premiere Oct. 3, airing live from Rockefeller Center

Saturday Night Live has a storied history of A-list celebrities tackling political impersonations. Now,... Jim Carrey! has been tapped to portray Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The actor and comedian is joining the 46th season of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels opened up about casting Carrey for the role, telling Vulture: "There was some interest on his part."

"Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and... hopefully it's funny," Michaels said.

Carrey, 58, has hosted SNL three times and appeared in the 40th anniversary special in 2015. The Bruce Almighty star also unsuccessfully auditioned to be a cast member on the 1980 to 1981 season of the sketch series. (Michaels told Vanity Fair in 2015 that he never saw Carrey's audition tape because "somebody who was there said, 'I don't think Lorne would like it.'")

Image zoom Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live NBC. Inset: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

After Biden announced Harris as his running mate, Rudolph joked to Entertainment Weekly: "Oh s---, ruh-roh."

Rudolph, who has made periodic appearances on SNL after ending her full-time role in 2007, debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September.

SNL has also added three new featured players to its cast for season 46: Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes.

Holt is a comedian, singer and improvisor who was a house performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Los Angeles. She also starred in the independent web series The Filth.

Johnson's recent credits include Space Force, Corporate, Adams Ruins Everything and Bill Burr Presents: The Ringer.

Dismukes has been an SNL staff writer since season 43.

Image zoom From left: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris Maya Harris/Twitter

Season 46 of the beloved NBC comedy sketch series will premiere Oct. 3, airing live from Rockefeller Center. SNL had been airing virtual episodes since April due to the (COVID-19) pandemic. Season 45 ended on May 9.

It is not immediately clear if the upcoming season will feature an audience, guest hosts or musical performances.