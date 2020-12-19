"I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!" Jim Carrey said

Jim Carrey Is Stepping Down from Playing Joe Biden on SNL : 'My Term Was Only Meant to Be 6 Weeks'

President-elect Joe Biden may have four years in office ahead of him, but Jim Carrey won’t be the one playing him on Saturday Night Live.

Ahead of this week’s episode of SNL, Carrey — who has been portraying Biden on the beloved sketch comedy series during season 46 — announced that he was hanging up the aviators.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty,” the actor and comedian, 58, wrote on Twitter, joking: “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh—.”

“But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!” he added, without dropping any hints as to who his successor might be.

SNL went on to retweet the message on their own account, adding, “Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered.”

Carey made his debut as the former vice president during the season opener on Oct. 4, and went on to reprise his role for a number of episodes throughout the election cycle. Biden has previously been portrayed on the show by Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson and John Mulaney.

It has not been announced whether Maya Rudolph, who debuted her take on Kamala Harris in a sketch last September, will be continuing with the role.

Opening up about the casting process earlier this year, SNL creator Lorne Michaels told The New York Times that “there was some interest” from Carrey about taking on the role.

"Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was,” Michaels said. “He will give the part energy and strength, and ... hopefully it's funny.”