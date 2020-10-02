Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph Transform Into Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in SNL Promo

Jim Carrey's transformation into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live is complete.

The NBC sketch show dropped a promo on Thursday featuring the comedian, 58, getting into costume alongside Maya Rudolph — who will reprise her role of Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's vice presidential candidate — to play the former vice president.

In the clip, Carrey and Rudolph, 48, put on wigs in a dressing room before unveiling their new look — complete with Biden's iconic aviator sunglasses.

The video also teased the return of Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, showing the actor's name tag within the clothing rack holding Carrey and Rudolph's costumes.

Carrey, who previously hosted SNL three times and appeared in the 40th anniversary special in 2015, was announced as a special guest for the show's 46th season in September.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels opened up about casting Carrey for the role of Biden earlier this year, telling Vulture: "There was some interest on his part."

"Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and ... hopefully it's funny," Michaels, 75, said.

Rudolph — who has made periodic appearances on SNL after ending her full-time role in 2007 — debuted her take on Harris in a 2019 sketch, re-envisioning the senator as an improbably prosecutorial figure of fun, equal parts cable-TV-lawyer serious and laid-back-aunt silly.

After Biden announced Harris as his running mate, Rudolph joked to Entertainment Weekly: "Oh s—, ruh-roh."

Image zoom From left: former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock; Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television/Getty

Aside from the addition of Carrey into its ranks to portray Biden, SNL added Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes as new featured players for the upcoming season.

Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor remain as full-time cast members. The current lineup also includes Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang as featured players.