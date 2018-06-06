See Jim Carrey (with Long Hair!) as He Prepares His Return to TV

Before he was an A-list movie star, Canadian comedian Jim Carrey, 56, starred in the sketch comedy series In Living Color from 1990-1994. (Anyone remember his beloved Fire Marshall Bill character?)

This fall, the actor, painter and screenwriter will make his first return to the small screen in Showtime’s Kidding, portraying a lovable and kind Mr. Rogers-like television character called Mr. Pickles who uses puppets to teach wisdom and lessons to impressionable young minds. (See Carrey in character in the above PEOPLE exclusive photo, also featuring his costar Catherine Keener, who plays Deirdre.)

When Mr. Pickles goes through a personal crisis, he’s starts slowly breaking down, and his producers start worrying that his precarious mental state will destroy Mr. Pickles’ image.

Carrey, who won a Golden Globe for The Truman Show, has recently taken a turn behind the scenes, as the executive producer of I’m Dying Up Here.

He’s also taken to showing off his impressive talents as an artist — with his cartoons and paintings most often lampooning and critiquing the presidency.

Kidding will come out this fall on Showtime.