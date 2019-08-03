Ariana Grande and Jim Carrey are shaping up to be the latest pair of Hollywood besties.

Two days after the “Dangerous Woman” singer raved on Instagram about working with Carrey, 57, on the set of Showtime’s Kidding, the actor shared some kind words of his own.

“The admiration doesn’t just go forward to an older generation. It goes backwards as well,” Carrey said of Grande, 26, to reporters at Showtime’s Television Critics Association tour on Friday.

“She’s a single artist,” he continued. “She has a gift. She has a thing she does that’s like magic. When she opens her mouth and sings, it’s just magical. It’s nice to find out that she’s a lovely person. She’s so game and willing to do it. She put herself in a place of just being silly and innocent and fun and she was just a breath of fresh air.”

On Wednesday, Grande shared a touching post where she opened up about the experience of working with Carrey.

“There aren’t words,” wrote Grande. “I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice.”

“Thankful for the most special experience of my life,” she continued. “Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.”

Image zoom Jim Carrey and Ariana Grande Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Angela Weiss/Getty

Grande went on to call Showtime’s Kidding “hilarious and deeply moving.”

While her role on the show is unknown, Grande’s photo showed her wearing a set of wings. She called the part a “tiny appearance.”

“This was a DREAM of an experience,” Grande wrote. “Thank you, thank you, thank you Jim and thank you [Kidding creator Dave Holstein] for having me.”

Image zoom Jim Carrey Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

“I have so much more to say but words actually can’t …. cover it,” she gushed.

Grande has long spoken out about her love for Carrey, even admitting that her first AOL Instant Messenger name was jimcarreyfan42 when she was in fourth grade.

Back in June, she got a tattoo of a famous quote inspired by her favorite Carrey movie, The Truman Show.

Grande has been picking up more and more acting roles recently, including a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, The Prom. She’s currently in between stops on her Sweetener world tour, in honor of the two most recent albums she’s released — Sweetener and Thank U, Next.

Image zoom Ariana Grande David Becker/Getty

Meanwhile, Showtime’s Kidding — which premiered last fall — marked the first time Carrey returned to television since starring in the sketch comedy series In Living Color from 1990-1994.

On the show, the actor, painter and screenwriter portrays a lovable and kind Mr. Rogers-like television character called Mr. Pickles who uses puppets to teach wisdom and lessons to impressionable young minds.

Season 2 of Kidding is expected to return this fall to Showtime.