Jim Carrey Makes Debut as Joe Biden in SNL Season 46 Premiere, Parodies First Presidential Debate

Jim Carrey was joined by Alec Baldwin and SNL alum Maya Rudolph, who reprised her role as Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris

Jim Carrey stepped into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s shoes for the season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

The show kicked off with the cold open, which parodied the first presidential debate that took place in Cleveland on Tuesday. "We thought it was important to see it again since it might be the only presidential debate," the narrator said. Carrey, 58, portrayed Biden, Alec Baldwin returned as President Donald Trump and Beck Bennett was moderator Chris Wallace.

Walking out with a pair of Biden's signature aviator sunglasses, Carrey copied the former vice president's voice and mannerisms before he pulled out a tape measure to check the distance between the podiums and adjusted it few inches back. "You did take the COVID test you promised you'd take in advance," Bennett's Wallace asked before Baldwin's Trump replied: "Absolutely, scout's honor."

Three days after the debate, Trump announced he and wife, First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Then, Baldwin's Trump character started the debate by discussing the Supreme Court and the president's nominee Amy Coney Barrett, whom he mistakenly called "Amy Christina Barcelona." As Carrey's character attempted to make his remarks, he was shortly interrupted -- similar to the real-life debate. "No, don't let your inner Whitey Bulger come out. Just flash them all that smile the taught you in anger management," he said before trying to keep his cool.

Harry Styles also made a brief cameo as the voice of a meditation app for Biden while Cecily Strong mocked Kimberly Guilfoyle's Republican National Convention speech in the thought bubble for Baldwin's Trump.

Image zoom NBC

On the topic of his taxes and masks, Baldwin's Trump said, "The terms 'law' and 'order' are very vague terms, and rules are meant to be broken. It's the same with masks. I've got mine right here in my pocket," before pulling out a lace thong. "You don't need one all the time. It's like a seatbelt: You just wear it when you’re backing out of the driveway and then you can take it off."

Elsewhere, SNL alum Maya Rudolph — who reprised her role of Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's vice-presidential candidate — interrupted the chaotic debate to intervene and play up "Momala" in comparison to the "fun aunt" persona previously seen on the show. "I think if there's one thing we learned tonight, it’s that America needs a WAP: woman as president," she said. "But for now I'll settle for HVPIC - hot vice president in charge."

After first teasing last month that Carrey had been tapped to play Biden for season 46, the NBC sketch show released a promo on Thursday, featuring the comedian getting into costume alongside Rudolph, 48. (The promo was released before President Donald Trump revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis.)

Opening up about the casting process earlier this year, SNL creator Lorne Michaels told the New York Times that “there was some interest” from Carrey about taking on the role.

"Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and ... hopefully it's funny," Michaels, 75, said.

Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis, and John Mulaney have previously portrayed Biden in past seasons.

Rudolph — who has made a number of appearances on SNL since leaving the show in 2007 — first debuted her parody of Harris in a 2019 sketch. At this year's Emmy Awards, Rudolph won the guest actress in a comedy award for her portrayal of the vice-presidential nominee.