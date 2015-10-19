Why Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Went on a Marriage Retreat

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are taking some time for themselves.

The married couple of 31 years are at the Fort Rock Family Camp and Retreat Center in St. Paul, Arkansas.

“We are having a special time at the http://www.fortrock.org marriage retreat in Saint Paul Arkansas on the edge of the Ozark National Forest!” the duo wrote on the Duggar family’s official Facebook page on Sunday, sharing a photo of themselves smiling. “Beautiful place, beautiful people, beautiful truths!”

The former 19 Kids and Counting stars also posted images of the retreat center, including one snapshot of a lake and a panorama of the grounds.

Also at the retreat center is their daughter Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, 22, and her husband Ben Seewald, 20, who are expecting their first child on Nov. 1 – the same day as their first wedding anniversary.

Jim Bob, 50, and Michelle, 49, also wrote a testimonial for the camp’s official website, raving about the center’s ability to “draw families closer together, promote teamwork, and realize the value of each family member.”

The couple celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary in July, when Jim Bob gifted his wife that features all 19 of their children‘s birthstones.

The retreat comes during a difficult time for the family: In May, news broke that their eldest son Josh, 27, had molested underage girls as a teen (including two of his sisters), and in August, Josh checked himself into a faith-based rehab center after admitting that he had cheated on his wife, Anna, and was addicted to pornography.

Though TLC canceled the family’s reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, in July, the network is set to air a series of specials that chronicle the lives of Jessa and her 24-year-old sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard.

The new series, titled Jill & Jessa: Counting On, will premiere on TLC in December.