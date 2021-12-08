Jim Bob Duggar Hugs Son Josh Duggar on Day 6 of Ongoing Child Porn Trial

Josh Duggar’s trial comes about seven months after he was arrested on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material

Jim Bob Duggar is showing his support for son Josh Duggar as Josh's child sexual abuse material trial continues.

On Tuesday, day six of the trial, Jim Bob, 56, appeared to be in good spirits as he gave Josh a warm side-hug in the courtroom gallery's front row, across the divide separating attendees from the defense and prosecution.

The family patriarch made his first appearance at the trial and told PEOPLE in the courtroom he had been waiting to be cleared to attend after earlier being subpoenaed in a pretrial evidentiary hearing.

Josh, 33, was arrested in April and later pleaded not guilty to the charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, who previously faced a child molestation scandal related to conduct as a teenager and boy, has been accused of downloading files depicting child sexual abuse on May 14, 15 and 16 of 2019 on the computer at his then-workplace, a used car lot in Arkansas.

His past controversy became public in May 2015 when he apologized for his "wrongdoing" after a 2006 police report revealed that he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. Two of his sisters subsequently stepped forward as two of the victims.

Josh (left) and Jim Bob Duggar

During the pretrial evidentiary hearing last week, Jim Bob was called by the prosecution and forced to testify regarding the past molestation scandal, while Judge Timothy L. Brooks determined whether he would allow it to be brought up during the trial.

Brooks ultimately ruled that he would allow it, though Jim Bob's name did not appear on the list of potential witnesses for the actual trial.

During his testimony, Jim Bob said he couldn't remember the details of Josh's admissions that he had touched the victims, identified during the proceeding as Jane Does 1 through 4.

"The Court found Mr. Duggar's selective lapse in memory to be not credible; he was obviously reluctant to testify against his son," Brooks wrote in his ruling on whether to allow the molestation scandal in the trial.

Josh Duggar

The other witness who testified during the evidentiary hearing, family friend Bobye Holt, more specifically recalled that Josh repeatedly admitted, in 2003 and in 2005, to inappropriately touching four Jane Does over and under their clothes. Holt repeated her testimony in front of the jury on Monday.

Following Josh's arrest earlier this year, Jim Bob and his wife Michelle Duggar issued a statement on the matter, saying: "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

If convicted of the charges against him, the former reality star faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years, according to an April press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

The prosecution in Josh's ongoing trial rested Monday. His defense rested Tuesday after calling a forensic expert of their own. Closing arguments are expected Wednesday before the jury deliberates.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.