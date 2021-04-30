"It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have broken their silence after their eldest son Josh was arrested on child pornography charges.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," their joint statement on Friday reads.

"It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family," it continues.

Jim Bob and Michelle's statement comes after Josh's sister, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, spoke out alongside her husband, Derick Dillard. "We just found out this information yesterday," the couple, who previously revealed that they've distanced themselves from the famous family, said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday. "It is very sad."

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to PEOPLE that Josh, 33, was taken into custody by Homeland Security. Two charges were brought against him: one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Jim Bob, Michelle, Anna and Josh Duggar

Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday while appearing in court virtually via Zoom. The reality star's attorneys opted to forgo having the judge read out the charges he's facing. If Josh is granted bail, U.S Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann ordered that he will have to be "in a residence where there's no minor in the home."

"Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do," his attorneys, Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne, said in a statement.

He will remain in an Arkansas detention center as he awaits a bond hearing.

Josh Duggar

The former 19 Kids and Counting star has previously garnered headlines for multiple scandals. Beginning in 2015, he resigned from his position at the Family Research Council as he apologized for a 2006 police report that indicated he was investigated for molesting five underage girls. Two of the victims who came forward were Josh's sisters, Jill and Jessa Seewald, both of whom claimed to have "moved on" from the situation.

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends," he exclusively told PEOPLE at the time. "I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation."

"We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life," he added.

Jim Bob and Michelle said in a statement that it was "one of the most difficult times" their family has faced.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

"When Josh was a young teenager, he made some very bad mistakes, and we were shocked. We had tried to teach him right from wrong. That dark and difficult time caused us to seek God like never before," they said in their joint statement, noting that their family "drew closer to God" during that time.

Later that year, Josh admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna Duggar, and having a pornography addiction after Gawker reported that he had active accounts on Ashley Madison — a website known for helping their members cheat.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife," he shared via the Duggar family website. "I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him."

Come 2019, Josh's Arkansas car dealership was raided by Homeland Security due to an "ongoing federal investigation." It was never clarified whether he was the focus of the investigation, however.

Josh has been married to Anna, 32, since 2008. They are the parents of Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.