Jim Belushi Begged Chris Farley to End Drug Use After Seeing Brother John Overdose: 'You've Got to Stop'

Jim Belushi did his best to keep Chris Farley away from drugs prior to the actor's death.

In a two-part tribute special on David Spade and Dana Carvey's Fly on the Wall podcast, Jim opened up about the conversations he had with the late Saturday Night Live star, in which he urged Farley to stop using drugs after losing his brother John Belushi from an overdose.

Jim, 68, noted how he loved Farley and "felt a special connection" to him because "he had such a special connection, and desire, and love, for my brother John."

"When he would see me, he would light up, and I'd be like, 'Chris, I'm not John,'" Jim recalled.

Jim said Farley would often rave about John — but that worried him, especially knowing that Farley was using drugs at the time.

"I said, 'You got to stop chasing him, Chris. He's gone. He's gone,'" he recalled, adding that Farley would reply, "'I know, I know. But I love him so much. He was so good.'"

Jim continued, "I said, 'Chris, you can't follow John. You can't follow his track. The guy did drugs. He's dead. You can't follow him with the drugs to find out who he was.'"

Despite urging Farley to stay away from drugs, Jim admitted that he briefly experimented with them after his brother's death — and even told Farley about it as a cautionary tale.

"I did it myself right after John died. I kind of increased my intake to try to get close to what John must have been feeling. And then one day I go, 'What the f--- am I doing?' And then I just cleaned up and stopped," he said. "But I told him that story too and I said, 'You've got to stop. You got to f---ing stop, Chris.' ... and I just kept repeating it."

"It wasn't very successful," Jim somberly added. "Addiction is an obsessive behavior, and it just extended into obsessing about John."

Spade, 58, then chimed in and spoke about Farley's infatuation with John.

"I think he saw himself growing up going, 'Oh, there's a guy like me and he's from Chicago.' And he would always talk about [it]... And he'd bob his head like [Dan] Aykroyd," he explained. "I said, 'You're as good as Belushi' toward the end. I said, 'I sound crazy but as great as he was, you're up there, dude.'"

"And the truth was, he was great. And again, cutting it short for a crowd that could've seen a lot more," Spade continued. "And you're right, there's no telling him no. And if you say it too much, we would have problems because he goes away from people that do that, and that's just normal for addicts."

Agreeing with Spade's statement, Jim added, "That's normal addictive behavior. Even John, in the end, Danny [Aykroyd] said something very interesting and that was when John died, the people that were around him, Danny didn't know any of those people. None of them. So you know, addicts kind of create a community that will support them, that will indulge them in what they want and do."

John was found dead at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on March 5, 1982. A lethal combination of cocaine and heroin was found in his system. He was 33.

Meanwhile, Farley — who was best known for being a cast member on five seasons of SNL from 1990 to 1995 — also tragically died at age 33 on Dec. 18, 1997 due to a drug overdose.

In addition to Jim, Adam Sandler, Conan O'Brien, Bo Derek, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, and Jon Lovitz are among the other familiar names who stopped by Spade and Carvey's podcast to pay tribute to Farley on Wednesday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.