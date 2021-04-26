PEOPLE confirmed that Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice and Kyle Richards will be included in the untitled show’s cast

The upcoming Real Housewives mashup series will feature many fan favorites from the franchise — but don't count on Jill Zarin to be one of them.

Amid reports regarding her rumored appearance, a source close to production tells PEOPLE that the Real Housewives of New York City alumna, 57, will not be involved in the upcoming project.

"There are no plans for her to film with the cast," the insider says.

Many of the spinoff show's stars seemingly teased their involvement via Instagram over the weekend with photos of themselves jetting off to somewhere. "Heading to paradise! 🌴🍹☀️," Singer, 64, captioned her post, while de Lesseps, 55, wrote alongside her own upload, "Ready for take off? ✈️."

Zarin, meanwhile, was an original cast member on RHONY. She was fired by Bravo in 2011 after four seasons.

"I was upset because I was told to put my life on hold. But I didn't argue, I wasn't going to try to sell anyone. I said, 'Okay. Thank you for everything you've done for me.' Andy Cohen called shortly after, which I'm sure was a difficult thing to do," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. "He gave me the respect I deserved considering I committed four years of my life to the show."

"He said they wanted the series to go in a different direction and that last season ended very dark, which I find ironic because they could have controlled that. I filmed many happy scenes that the network canned," she added.

Zarin has made guest appearances since her departure. Back in 2019, the businesswoman also said that she would be interested in returning as a "friend" to the cast.

"What I bring now is a very different Jill. I'm not the same. I'm calmer, I try to think first and I try to not take things so personally. … I don't have the ego I had," she said on Jeff Lewis' Radio Andy SiriusXM show.