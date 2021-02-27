RHONY Alum Jill Zarin Pens Tribute to Late Husband Bobby on What Would've Been His 75th Birthday

Jill Zarin is remembering her late husband, Bobby Zarin, on what would have been his 75th birthday.

On Saturday, the former Real Housewives of New York City star dedicated a touching tribute to Bobby, who died on Jan. 13, 2018, at the age of 71 following a prolonged cancer battle.

"There is no rule book on what is 'appropriate' when it comes to the heart," Zarin, 57, wrote. "I asked myself.... is it ok to keep posting about Bobby? Celebrating his birthday? Our anniversary? A particular day he is on my mind?"

"I asked Gary," she added, referring to boyfriend Gary Brody. "He said 'of course it is. Whatever you feel is right…' Today Bobby would have been 75."

Alongside the caption, Zarin posted a video of Bobby giving a speech to friends at his last birthday celebration — his 70th — in Las Vegas.

"To everybody in this room: my gift is the pleasure of your company. Everybody in this room is really special to me," Bobby said in the clip. "I couldn't have picked a better group of fun people to celebrate my birthday."

In her caption, Zarin said that, at the time, her late husband "knew his birthdays were numbered."

"I wanted to celebrate everything for Bobby the last few years and turning 70 was no exception," the Bravo star wrote. "He felt great but knew his birthdays were numbered. 2 weeks before I called our friends to celebrate with us in Vegas."

The mom of one continued, "Bobby's nickname was Bobby Vegas, to those who knew him well. He spent many years there from the 1970's and was treated like a king. Wherever we stayed they rolled out the red carpet. Limo, suite, dinners and shows. He knew how to have fun fun fun. I don't think Vegas will be the same for any of us without him."