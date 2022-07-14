In March, Bravo announced a new upcoming series with the working title RHONY: Legacy that will feature some of the most beloved New York Housewives

Jill Zarin Says a Potential Reunion with Dorinda Medley on RHONY: Legacy 'Could Be Very Ugly'

Jill Zarin -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Dorinda Medley attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Jill Zarin is sharing her feelings about potentially working alongside Dorinda Medley again on the forthcoming RHONY: Legacy series.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 58, said she believes a potential reunion with Medley, 57, on Legacy — an upcoming series that will feature some of the most beloved New York Housewives — "could be very ugly" if they were both asked to be part of the show.

There was drama between the two on the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip after Medley — who hosted this season's cast of women at her Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor — called Zarin "thirsty" for the spotlight.

"What did you just see for a week? Could you imagine that for four months?" Zarin said of potentially working with Medley again.

Zarin also took the opportunity to "set the record straight," explaining that she's "hungry" — not "thirsty."

"I am hungry for success; I am ambitious and I am driven. I think thirsty is a mean word to say about somebody that they're jealous of, as wanting something that they want, too. So, I think someone calls someone thirsty when they themselves are thirsty and throwing it on someone else," she said.

Bravo announced the new series in March. Though casting for the show has not been revealed yet, the series promises to bring back some of its RHONY fan favorites — which leaves the door open for the return of Zarin, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and more.

When asked about who she'd like to see in the Legacy cast, Zarin told ET, "Honestly, it doesn't matter what I think."

She added, "I think a Legacy show will be great to show where all the girls are, so many years later and who's evolved and who hasn't and fights are the same, girls are the same. I always say nothing happens that didn't happen in kindergarten. It's all the same."

Of bringing together the original Housewives, Zarin said, "I do, a hundred percent think it's possible."

"Of course it's possible, because money talks. So, that's it. I think the Van Kempens [Alex and her husband, Simon] would totally be on board for the right amount of money. No question. Everybody wants to help their families to any way they can. It's not personal. And that's one thing I've learned — I used to think, I took things personally. I don't have to take it personally anymore," she added.

In March, along with the news of Legacy, Andy Cohen also confirmed to Variety that Bravo is "rebooting and recasting" RHONY for the upcoming season with hopes of securing a more diverse group of women for the show.

"You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY," Cohen told Variety at the time. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."

Season 13 of RHONY starred Singer, de Lesseps, Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer Eboni K. Williams. While no official casting news has been announced, Cohen implied that the show is starting from scratch.