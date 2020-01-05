Jill Zarin Pays Tribute to Late Husband Bobby on Wedding Anniversary: 'I Think of You Every Day'

Jill Zarin‘s late husband lives forever in her heart.

Saturday marked what would have been Jill and Bobby Zarin’s 19th wedding anniversary. To commemorate the special day, the former Real Housewives of New York City star paid tribute to her late husband with a heartfelt note on Instagram.

“Today would have been our 19th Anniversary. Bobby Zarin, Mr. B, Bobby Baby….I think of you everyday [sic]. I feel you watching over me all the time and @jenniferrogersbelieve calls me with messages,” Jill, 56, wrote, referencing a Medium she uses to communicate with Bobby.

“Thank God because I needed you so many times when I didn’t know what to do and you told her and she told me. You would be so proud of me and of Ally,” she continued, referring to her 27-year-old daughter Allyson Shapiro.

“All the little lessons you taught us, many by example were not wasted. Including @jon_wexler I might add! HE! even turns off the lights now,” Jill said.

“When it comes to judging people, good, bad or indifferent, you are still, sadly in some cases, ALWAYS right. But I will always try to the right thing no matter what. Thank you for always watching over me…. I will always love you … Xoxo Jill,” she concluded.

Bobby died in January 2018 at age 71 following a prolonged battle with cancer. Earlier this year, Jill and Ally remembered Bobby on the one-year anniversary of his death, both sharing photos and videos of their most special moments together.

Image zoom Dave Kotinsky/Getty

A few weeks prior to the one-year mark of Bobby’s death, Jill became Instagram official with her new boyfriend Gary Brody.

In November 2019, the reality star told PEOPLE that wedding bells are definitely on the couple’s mind. “We’ll get married at the right time. We’re not engaged yet,” she told PEOPLE exclusively at BravoCon in New York City.

“Gary’s just the best thing that ever happened to me,” she added. “He’s so amazing, he really is. I met him at a time when I needed him. People come into your time at the right space, but you have to be open to it. You have to be open to it, and I was open to it. I really got lucky.”

Image zoom Gary Brody and Jill Zarin Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

When she first shared her new relationship with fans, Jill told PEOPLE that she felt Bobby would have wanted her to get back out there again.

“I don’t typically comment on tabloid stories but I felt it was important to set the record straight and let you all know I haven’t been dating anyone for six months,” she said at the time. “I just started accepting a few dinner dates after much thought and support from my close friends and family. I felt Bobby would want me to start to live again.”

Jill added that she and Brody “have a lot in common and enjoy each other’s company.”

“I am taking things very slow as I continue to heal,” she said, making sure to thank her fans “for your love and support. It means the world to me.”