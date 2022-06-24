Jill Zarin Jokes Her Mile-High Reunion with Bethenny Frankel Led to 'No Dead Bodies'

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star joked that there was "no turbulence" after running into her former RHONY castmate on a recent flight

Jill Zarin attends the 2021 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); Bethenny Frankel arrives at the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

There's no bad blood between Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel.

As Bravo fans know, Frankel, 51, and Zarin had a close friendship on RHONY until their season 3 falling-out, centered on Frankel's Skinnygirl brand and Zarin's husband Bobby's health. However, the pair have seemingly become more civil with each other in recent years.

"There were no dead bodies when we got off and that was a good thing," Zarin joked of their recent interaction. "No turbulence."

"I was excited too," she added. "I was excited to catch up so that was a good thing."

During the Twitter Space conversation, which coincided with the premiere of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club and featured Zarin's costars Dorinda Medley and Brandi Glanville, the women also weighed in on the possibility of Frankel ever returning to the franchise.

"I think for her it's just got to be the right sort of situation set-up," Medley, 57, shared. "I don't know, but never say never. It's like a racehorse that needs to run."

"I don't know where it fits in with the other projects she's doing... but you can't take away this from Bethenny Frankel: she is great TV," she added. "So it would be a shame if she never came back."

Zarin confirmed she had talked to Frankel about returning to the franchise on their flight, but didn't divulge any other details.

"We did [talk], but I'm going to leave it on the plane," she said. "I don't wanna, you know, say anything that would affect what might happen or could happen. So let me just leave it on the plane."

As fans hold out for Frankel's possible return, Peacock premiered the first three episodes of RHUGT on Thursday.

"I think anybody has to have a little bit of hesitation of what is it going to be," she shared. "It made me feel very comfortable that the show was not about 'gotcha.' It wasn't meant to be Mean Girls or anything like that. Andy [Cohen] said, 'I want you girls to go there and have a good time,' but I have to tell you, I don't think everyone got the message."

She continued, "I said to Andy, 'Are we supposed to be fighting?' And he said, 'No, no.' He said, 'I want you all to have a good time, and that's it. Just have fun. Just have fun with it. Don't think too hard about it.' But I don't think he said that to everyone ... I think everyone went in with a different thought of what it was supposed to be."