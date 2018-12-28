Jill Zarin Makes It Instagram-Official with Her Boyfriend Nearly a Year After Bobby's Death

Jill Zarin just took her relationship with Gary Brody to the next level: They’re Instagram-official!

The former Real Housewives of New York City star posted her first photo with the clothing executive Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Trivia question: what is the origin of the term Love in tennis?” she captioned a photo of the couple posing by the court in their tennis gear.

The post comes almost a year after Zarin’s husband Bobby died Jan. 13 at the age of 71 following a prolonged cancer battle.

Zarin confirmed to PEOPLE in July that she and Brody had started seeing each other, though she slammed tabloid reports that the two had been romantically involved since Bobby’s death.

“I don’t typically comment on tabloid stories but I felt it was important to set the record straight and let you all know I haven’t been dating anyone for six months,” she said. “I just started accepting a few dinner dates after much thought and support from my close friends and family. I felt Bobby would want me to start to live again.”

Zarin, 55, added that she and Brody “have a lot in common and enjoy each other’s company.”

“I am taking things very slow as I continue to heal,” she said, making sure to thank her fans “for your love and support. It means the world to me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jill Zarin Gives an Update on Her Friendship with Bethenny Frankel: ‘We’re All Good’

On the season 10 RHONY reunion, it was revealed that Brody previously dated Zarin’s costar Ramona Singer.

“We went on four dates,” Singer said, explaining that she was in the process of divorcing ex-husband Mario Singer at the time. “I wasn’t even divorced yet, my foot was just in the pool of getting divorced. I wasn’t ready for a relationship.”

In May, Zarin told PEOPLE Now that her late husband would have hoped she’d find love again in her life.