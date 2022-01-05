RHONY Alum Jill Zarin Honors Late Husband Bobby on What Would've Been 21st Wedding Anniversary

"Bobby was a classy guy. We miss you every day," Jill Zarin wrote

Jill Zarin is paying tribute to Bobby Zarin on what would have been their 21st wedding anniversary.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 58, marked the day with an emotional post on Instagram Tuesday, featuring a photo of her and her late husband.

Bobby died on Jan. 13, 2018, at the age of 71 following a prolonged cancer battle.

"Today would have been my 21st wedding anniversary January 4, 2001," Jill captioned the post. "It was a cold day in NYC. We were married at Central Synagogue with just our immediate family followed by lunch at Danielle."

"Everything was so classy … Bobby was a classy guy. We miss you every day and you would be so proud of Ally and know you are watching over us," she continued, referencing her 29-year-old daughter Allyson Shapiro.

Following the post, many of Jill's followers were quick to show their support in the comments section. Shapiro simply commented "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger wrote, "Missing him so much! 😘" while Ladies of London's Juliet Angus added, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ Sending you so much love and big hugs 😢"

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge also left multiple heart emojis on the post in support.

jill-zarin.jpg Jill and Bobby Zarin | Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009 and went on to have his thyroid removed. He underwent radioactive iodine treatment to kill off other undetectable cancer cells.

Bobby was ultimately admitted to the hospital in July 2017, and Jill remained by his side until he died in January 2018.

Since then, Jill has made sure to keep her late husband's memory alive by posting yearly tributes on his birthday and their wedding anniversary.

In February, on what would have been Bobby's 75th birthday, Jill wrote a touching tribute for him, alongside a video of Bobby celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas five years earlier.

"Bobby's nickname was Bobby Vegas, to those who knew him well. He spent many years there from the 1970's and was treated like a king," she wrote. "Wherever we stayed they rolled out the red carpet. Limo, suite, dinners and shows. He knew how to have fun fun fun. I don't think Vegas will be the same for any of us without him."

"Happy Birthday Bobby baby," she added. "We all miss you terribly."

Jill also revealed in an emotional post in January 2020, on what would've been their 19th wedding anniversary, that her late husband will live forever in her heart.