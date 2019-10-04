RHONY Alum Jill Zarin Claims She Was Pushed by Ramona Singer's Ex-Husband Mario

Jill Zarin had one of the most notorious feuds in Housewives history with her Real Housewives of New York City costar Ramona Singer. And apparently, that ill-will carried over to Ramona’s husband at the time, Mario Singer.

During an appearance on Thursday’s Jeff Lewis Live, Jill recalled an argument she and Mario got into back in June 2011 — one that she claims got physical when he allegedly pushed her, and one that reps for the Singers have denied to PEOPLE happened.

“I thought about calling the police,” Jill, 55, said. “He literally put his hands on me and pushed me!”

“He was abusive,” she claimed of Mario, 64. “I think he had a very bad temper, I’ve seen it!”

Rumors of the alleged altercation had made headlines at the time.

When it supposedly happened, RHONY‘s fourth season was airing on Bravo and Mario apparently wasn’t too happy with the way Jill had been discussing Ramona in the press. So when the two ended up together at a party in the Hamptons, he allegedly confronted her.

“Mario comes over to me and he puts his hands on me and he pushes me and goes, ‘I don’t like the way you talk about Ramona,’ ” Jill claimed on href=”/” title=”Jeff Lewis”>Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show.

“He came over to me in an aggressive way,” Jill claimed, alleging later, “He probably had something to drink.”

So what did she do in the moment? According to Jill, she immediately called for her then-husband, the late Bobby Zarin.

“I go, ‘Bobby! Bobby get over here! Somebody get Bobby!’ ” Jill said. “And I go, ‘Mario just pushed me.’ And he goes, ‘So what do you want me to do about it?’ “

Bobby did eventually do something, Jill said, and went to speak to Mario.

“I assume he said something ’cause Mario left me alone after that,” the Secrets of a Jewish Mother author said.

To back her case, Jill claimed to Lewis that she had witnesses including “really important” producers from the Oprah show. “They all witnessed it,” Jill said. “They were there.”

Jill went on to clarify that she didn’t know whether Mario had been abusive with Ramona while they were married (the two wed in 1992 and split in 2015, after she caught him cheating).

“I don’t know if he’s ever did anything with Ramona, but I know he was definitely verbally abusive,” Jill alleged.

Reached for comment, a rep for the Singers tells PEOPLE, “This is ridiculous. Mario was not abusive.”

“He and Ramona have a great relationship right now. And Jill and Ramona are friends now,” the rep continues. “Anything that happened was all in the past.”

For what it’s worth, Jill and Ramona, 62, do seem to have put their problems in the past — even spending Labor Day weekend together with their daughters, Avery Singer, 24, and Allyson Shapiro, 26.

“Our girls are all grown up!! Oh how time flies by!” Jill wrote on Instagram.

As for Mario, Jill said on Jeff Lewis Live, ‘I’ve seen him since and I’ve been nice.”

Jeff Lewis Live airs weekdays (12 p.m. ET) on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Ch. 102).