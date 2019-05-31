RHONY's Jill Zarin Says She's 'Sad' Bethenny Frankel 'Doesn't Have Time' for Her

Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel have put their differences aside — but their friendship will never be what it once was.

During an interview with Jeff Lewis on his Radio Andy Sirius XM show Thursday, Zarin, 55, opened up about the nature of their relationship these days, revealing that it’s “definitely better than it’s ever been” since their epic falling out on season 3 of The Real Housewives of New York City in 2010. But according to Zarin, their paths don’t cross much.

“She doesn’t have time for me, and I’m sad about that,” said Zarin of Frankel, 48. “But I understand it, I really do.”

The Bravo stars famously feuded when the Skinnygirl CEO accused Zarin of being jealous of her success, while Zarin claimed her costar wasn’t there for her when her longtime husband Bobby was diagnosed with cancer.

They reconnected in January 2018, coming face-to-face for the first time in years at Bobby’s funeral. Zarin told Lewis on Thursday that she was moved by Frankel’s decision to attend and admitted she should have handled their fallout differently.

“There were definitely roads that I took the wrong way, throughout the whole thing,” she said. “I know that maybe I should have shown up at her apartment when this whole thing went down and just said, ‘What are we fighting about? Let’s just make up.’ I just let it fester.”

Gotham/GC Images

Zarin has made guest appearances on RHONY‘s season 11, which is currently airing, and told Lewis that while she wouldn’t want to be a full-time Housewife again, she would like to return in official friend role.

“What I bring now is a very different Jill,” she said. “I’m not the same. I’m calmer, I try to think first and I try to not take things so personally. … I don’t have the ego I had.”

“I think that the fans want to see that, and that’s what they tell me,” she continued. “Every day, every single day since I left the show I get tweets, comments, ‘Come back! When are you coming back?’ And I feel an obligation to satisfy that, to a certain extent.”

Tana Lee Alves/WireImage

She also said she thinks Frankel has evolved.

“I think Bethenny is very different, and it’s not money,” she said. “Life has treated her in a strange way, it’s given her a lot of rewards, but it’s also punished her.”

Zarin said she wishes her former costar nothing but the best.

“Bethenny looks very happy, she’s got a guy in Boston,” she said, referencing Frankel’s boyfriend Paul Bernon. “She got her own place, which is good. She doesn’t have time for me. I’d like to think that we could go back to where we were, but you can’t.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.