RHONY Alum Jill Zarin and Daughter Ally Remember Bobby Zarin on the 4th Anniversary of His Death

"Today is the hardest day of the year for me," Jill Zarin wrote in an Instagram post for her late husband on Thursday

Four years have passed since Bobby Zarin's death, but his wife Jill Zarin is continuing to keep his memory alive.

On Thursday, Jill shared two touching tributes on Instagram in honor of her late husband, who died four years ago at the age of 71 following a prolonged cancer battle.

In her first post, the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 58, shared a video compilation of photos featuring her and Bobby through the years, along with the tune of "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" by Barry White.

"4 years apart but I'm never without you. 1.13.18 💔," she captioned the clip.

A few hours later, Jill shared another post — this time, featuring a slideshow of photos of her and Bobby, as well as two images with her daughter, Ally Shapiro.

"Today is the hardest day of the year for me. January 4th I celebrate our anniversary and February 27th was the happiest day of the year for Bobby so even now I celebrate and share the best of times," she wrote, referencing the day they got married and Bobby's birthday.

"But today, January 13th, will always be a solemn day for all of us," Jill said.

Continuing her post, Jill explained that she had unseen photos of Bobby and "hundreds of hours of videotape I transferred to digital" — some of which she hoped to one day share with her followers.

"I found some video from 1998 when we went to Jamaica and some others during our boating days. Now that would have been a great reality show," she joked. "We will visit Bobby this weekend and share with him all of you[r] sweet messages. Love, Jill"

Ally, 29, also paid tribute to her stepdad on Instagram, sharing her own compilation of photos beside an emotional post.

"4 years ago today the thread that bound all of us, our family, our lives, our jokes, was unstrung," she captioned her post, which featured two images with Bobby from her childhood.

"We tried to prepare for that moment for so long, but nothing could," she continued. "You made us laugh until we cry and cry until we laughed. You told us jokes that we try to re-tell but never can hit the punch lines the same."

Ally concluded, "We speak about you, laugh about you, cry about you like you're still with us. But you're not. And nothing has been the same since. But the grass still grows. The current's current. And even though our lives were turned upside down we try to push forward and live knowing that you are always with us, and never truly gone. Love you Bobby ❤️"

Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009 and went on to have his thyroid removed. He underwent radioactive iodine treatment to kill off other undetectable cancer cells.

Bobby was ultimately admitted to the hospital in July 2017, and Jill remained by his side until he died in January 2018.

Since Bobby's passing, Jill and Ally have made sure to keep his memory alive by posting yearly tributes on his birthday, their wedding anniversary and on the anniversary of his death.

In January 2020, on the second anniversary of Bobby's death, Ally wrote of her stepfather, "Men like you are of a different time. They don't make people like you anymore."

"Everyone still knows you, the legend of the Great Bobby Zarin. Everyone asks about you," she wrote, in part. "A true gentleman with traditional and steadfast values and morals. You will be preserved forever as that person, who I was lucky to know for over twenty years, who raised me and took care of us as much as we took care of you. We love you and thank you."

Jill also revealed in an emotional post earlier this month, on what would've been their 21st wedding anniversary, that Bobby will live forever in her heart.