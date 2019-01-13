Jill Zarin Remembers Late Husband on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death: ‘I Love You Bobby’

Gone, but never forgotten.

To mark the one-year anniversary of her husband Bobby’s death, Jill Zarin shared a handful of photos and videos on Sunday from some of their most special moments together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Today is the anniversary of Bobby’s passing. It is hard to imagine a life without him but he wanted me to move on…find love again and that ‘life is for the living,’” the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, wrote on Instagram.

“I want to share some photos & videos no one has seen with all of you,” she wrote alongside a series of photo collages and videos. “We all remember the incredible man, father, brother, friend and husband he was. Bobby Zarin will never be forgotten.”

Jill Zarin/Instagram

RELATED: RHONY‘s Jill Zarin Shares Her Love Story with Late Husband Bobby: ‘We Were Soulmates’

Zarin went on to share that both she and daughter Ally Shapiro “miss him every day but he is always in our hearts.”

Concluding the post, she wrote, “I love you Bobby,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Bobby died last year at the age of 71 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Zarin also reflected on her “year of mourning” in a series of posts on her Instagram Story.

“Bobby was such a big and important part of my life that I will never forget and the year of mourning has been very introspective for me and I’m glad I had it,” she wrote, before adding that “now it’s time to move on in my life.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jill Zarin Opens Up About the Death of Her Husband Bobby

The anniversary of Bobby’s death was also commemorated by his stepdaughter Ally.

“1 year without you has felt so long yet so short,” Shapiro wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of images of the pair.

“But I know you’re with Ginger in some chic hotel room, wearing a robe and slippers, having your shot of orange juice and watching Law and Order or the Honeymooners,” she continued, referencing their late family dog. “You would have loved Mrs Maisel, but I’m sure they get Amazon prime up there.”

In a separate post on her Instagram Story, she also wrote that Bobby taught her to make the most out of life.

“One more thing: Bobby lived every single day like it was his last,” she wrote. “Having cancer twice, and living for 10 years with Thyroid cancer. With stage four cancer we went to Antarctica, across Europe, China, Australia…yup every continent. So live every day without fear or regret. Celebrate and embrace life, and spend your time with people that love and care about you. Life’s too short. F— cancer.”

The anniversary of Bobby’s death occurred just a few weeks after Zarin posted her first photo with boyfriend Gary Brody on Dec. 27.

“Trivia question: what is the origin of the term Love in tennis?” she captioned a photo of the couple posing by the court in their tennis gear.

Zarin confirmed to PEOPLE in July that she and Brody had started seeing each other, though she slammed tabloid reports that the two had been romantically involved since Bobby’s death.

“I don’t typically comment on tabloid stories but I felt it was important to set the record straight and let you all know I haven’t been dating anyone for six months,” she said. “I just started accepting a few dinner dates after much thought and support from my close friends and family. I felt Bobby would want me to start to live again.”

Zarin added that she and Brody “have a lot in common and enjoy each other’s company.”

“I am taking things very slow as I continue to heal,” she said, making sure to thank her fans “for your love and support. It means the world to me.”