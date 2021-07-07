Jill and Jessa Duggar Reunite with TLC Crew Members After Counting On Cancellation: 'Love Y'all'

TLC confirmed last week that the Duggar family's show had been canceled amid Josh Duggar's child pornography case

Sisters Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald caught up with some TLC crew members, a week after the network announced that their family's reality show, Counting On, had been canceled.

Jill, 30, documented the meet-up on her Instagram Story Tuesday, sharing a photo of the group, which included a few crew members, Jill, Jessa, Jessa's husband Ben Seewald and their children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Loved getting to do lunch with some of our old crew family today!" Jill captioned the photo. "These guys are some of the best! Love y'all!"

Jill and Jessa Duggar reunite with TLC crew members after Counting On cancellation Credit: Jill Dillard/Instagram

Jill and her husband Derick Dillard, who share sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 3, spoke out about the Counting On cancellation on Monday and referenced their bond with the crew in their statement.

"During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network, and several of the crew members have even become like family to us!" they said. "However, we also faced many pressures and some unexpected challenges which forced us to step away from the show in an effort to gain more control over our own lives and to do what was best for our family."

Jill and Derick, 32, had not been featured on Counting On in recent years, though Jessa, 28, and several of Jill's other siblings remained on the popular series. The couple's exit in 2017 came as Derick faced backlash for expressing transphobic sentiments online.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Counting On premiered on TLC in 2015. The series was a spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting, which followed Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar and their 19 children and ran from 2008 to 2015.

Last week, TLC confirmed that it would not be producing additional seasons of Counting On, adding that the network "feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Duggars Counting On | Credit: TLC

The network's statement alludes to a criminal case involving the eldest Duggar child, Josh Duggar. Following an April arrest, Josh, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges relating to child pornography; he awaits a November trial.

Prosecutors believe Josh had more than 200 images of children on his computer. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of his two counts, amounting to a total possible sentence of 40 years.

The cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting in 2015 similarly came amid a controversy surrounding Josh, when it was alleged that he had molested five underage girls as a teenager. Jill and Jessa later came forward as two of the victims, saying they had already "moved on" and forgiven their brother when the news surfaced.

In recent years, Jill has distanced herself from her highly-religious, ultra-conservative family. — she told fans in March that she hadn't been to her parents' Arkansas home in "a couple [of] years."