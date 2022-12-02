Jill Duggar Is 'Thankful' for Rainbow Baby Freddy Ahead of Christmas: 'Our Extra Little Gift'

Jill (Duggar) Dillard welcomed her third child with husband Derick Dillard in July, less than one year after suffering a miscarriage

By
Published on December 2, 2022 03:59 PM
Jill Duggar Shares First Photos of Newborn Son Frederick
Photo: Jill Duggar/instagram (2)

Jill (Duggar) Dillard has a very special "gift" under the tree this year.

The Counting On alum shared a sweet photo on Instagram Friday of her three sons in matching pajamas admiring their family's Christmas tree.

Jill, 31, began her caption with a Christmas tree and music note emojis, quoting a beloved favorite from The Sound of Music: "These are a few of my favorite things…"

She also expressed her gratitude for being able to spend the holidays with her 5-month-old son, Frederick "Freddy" Michael.

"🎁We are so thankful for our extra little gift this year!" Jill wrote alongside the hashtags #brothers and #rainbowbaby.

"🎄My heart goes out to anyone still hoping for a Christmas miracle and anyone experiencing loss this season," she concluded the post. "💞I pray you feel loved. 🙏🏻"

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, announced her pregnancy in February. At the time, the couple called Freddy their "rainbow baby" after Jill suffered a miscarriage.

The pair — plus sons Israel David, 7, and Samuel Scott, 5 — welcomed Freddy to the family on July 7.

We are all over here soaking up the snuggles and love from little Freddy!
Jill Duggar Dillard. Jill Duggar Dillard Instagram

In an emotional Instagram post this past October, Jill shared a photo breastfeeding Freddy and acknowledging the anniversary of the miscarriage.

"As I sit here this morning nursing our little Freddy, covered in spit up and a little sleep deprived, I feel conflicted with feelings of loss and joy," Jill wrote in the caption. "I miss the moments we never had with River, yet I feel so so thankful for where we are this year holding our sweet little newborn & I do not take for granted what a blessing this journey of motherhood is."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She went on to give a special shout-out to other hopeful mothers and those who have experienced similar losses, before telling River she "can't wait to see" him again someday.

"I miss you & I'll love you forever! 💞😭," she concluded, signing the note "mama."

Related Articles
jill duggar
Jill Duggar Dillard Reflects on Miscarriage One Year Later: 'Feelings of Loss and Joy'
We are all over here soaking up the snuggles and love from little Freddy!
Jill Duggar Dillard Is 'Soaking Up the Snuggles and Love' with Newborn Son Freddy
FollowtheForsyths/Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_CKyOJow4I&t=426s. "Counting On" alum Ann-Joy Duggar revealing the gender of her 3rd baby in a YouTube video.
Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 with Husband Austin Forsyth: 'I Am Completely Shocked'
jill duggar
Jill Duggar and Husband Derrick Welcome New Baby Frederick Michael Dillard: He Came 'Early'
Jill Duggar Shares First Photos of Newborn Son Frederick
Jill Duggar Shares First Photos of Baby Frederick: 'Our Boy Tribe Has Expanded!'
John David and Abbie Duggar
John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Welcome Second Child: 'Soaking Up Newborn Snuggles'
Jill Duggar
Jill Duggar Reveals She Had Gallbladder Surgery After 'Horrible Bout' of Postpartum Pain
Jeremy and Hannah Duggar
Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Expecting First Child: 'Many Blessings in Life Right Now'
Joy-Anna Duggar and Husband Austin Announce Pregnancy with Third Child
Joy-Anna Duggar and Husband Austin Forsyth Are Expecting Their Third Child: 'We're Ready to Expand'
jill duggar
Jill Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting 'Rainbow Baby' with Husband Derrick After Miscarriage: 'So Thankful'
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Grateful' for Her Family as She Reflects on Her 'Angel Baby's Due Date'
Amy Duggar King Spills More Details on Jill Dillard's Baby Shower
Amy Duggar King Spills More Details on Jill Dillard's 'Grow Baby Grow'-Themed Baby Shower
jill duggar
Pregnant Jill Duggar and Husband Derick Dillard Test Positive for COVID: 'It's Not Fun'
Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard
Pregnant Jill Duggar and Husband Derick Dillard Announce Sex of Their Baby on the Way
Jill Dillard baby shower
Jill Dillard Celebrates Her Baby Shower Before Birth of Her Third Child: 'I Feel So Loved'
jill dillard
Pregnant Jill Duggar Celebrates Successful Maternity Jeans Shopping Trip: 'We Found a Pair!'