Jill Duggar Is 'Thankful' for Rainbow Baby Freddy Ahead of Christmas: 'Our Extra Little Gift'

Jill (Duggar) Dillard has a very special "gift" under the tree this year.

The Counting On alum shared a sweet photo on Instagram Friday of her three sons in matching pajamas admiring their family's Christmas tree.

Jill, 31, began her caption with a Christmas tree and music note emojis, quoting a beloved favorite from The Sound of Music: "These are a few of my favorite things…"

She also expressed her gratitude for being able to spend the holidays with her 5-month-old son, Frederick "Freddy" Michael.

"🎁We are so thankful for our extra little gift this year!" Jill wrote alongside the hashtags #brothers and #rainbowbaby.

"🎄My heart goes out to anyone still hoping for a Christmas miracle and anyone experiencing loss this season," she concluded the post. "💞I pray you feel loved. 🙏🏻"

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, announced her pregnancy in February. At the time, the couple called Freddy their "rainbow baby" after Jill suffered a miscarriage.

The pair — plus sons Israel David, 7, and Samuel Scott, 5 — welcomed Freddy to the family on July 7.

Jill Duggar Dillard. Jill Duggar Dillard Instagram

In an emotional Instagram post this past October, Jill shared a photo breastfeeding Freddy and acknowledging the anniversary of the miscarriage.

"As I sit here this morning nursing our little Freddy, covered in spit up and a little sleep deprived, I feel conflicted with feelings of loss and joy," Jill wrote in the caption. "I miss the moments we never had with River, yet I feel so so thankful for where we are this year holding our sweet little newborn & I do not take for granted what a blessing this journey of motherhood is."

She went on to give a special shout-out to other hopeful mothers and those who have experienced similar losses, before telling River she "can't wait to see" him again someday.

"I miss you & I'll love you forever! 💞😭," she concluded, signing the note "mama."