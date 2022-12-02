Entertainment TV Jill Duggar Is 'Thankful' for Rainbow Baby Freddy Ahead of Christmas: 'Our Extra Little Gift' Jill (Duggar) Dillard welcomed her third child with husband Derick Dillard in July, less than one year after suffering a miscarriage By Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Editorial Intern, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 03:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jill Duggar/instagram (2) Jill (Duggar) Dillard has a very special "gift" under the tree this year. The Counting On alum shared a sweet photo on Instagram Friday of her three sons in matching pajamas admiring their family's Christmas tree. Jill, 31, began her caption with a Christmas tree and music note emojis, quoting a beloved favorite from The Sound of Music: "These are a few of my favorite things…" She also expressed her gratitude for being able to spend the holidays with her 5-month-old son, Frederick "Freddy" Michael. "🎁We are so thankful for our extra little gift this year!" Jill wrote alongside the hashtags #brothers and #rainbowbaby. "🎄My heart goes out to anyone still hoping for a Christmas miracle and anyone experiencing loss this season," she concluded the post. "💞I pray you feel loved. 🙏🏻" Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, announced her pregnancy in February. At the time, the couple called Freddy their "rainbow baby" after Jill suffered a miscarriage. Jill Duggar Dillard Is 'Soaking Up the Snuggles and Love' with Newborn Son Freddy The pair — plus sons Israel David, 7, and Samuel Scott, 5 — welcomed Freddy to the family on July 7. Jill Duggar Dillard. Jill Duggar Dillard Instagram Jill Duggar Dillard Reflects on Miscarriage One Year Later: 'Feelings of Loss and Joy' In an emotional Instagram post this past October, Jill shared a photo breastfeeding Freddy and acknowledging the anniversary of the miscarriage. "As I sit here this morning nursing our little Freddy, covered in spit up and a little sleep deprived, I feel conflicted with feelings of loss and joy," Jill wrote in the caption. "I miss the moments we never had with River, yet I feel so so thankful for where we are this year holding our sweet little newborn & I do not take for granted what a blessing this journey of motherhood is." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. She went on to give a special shout-out to other hopeful mothers and those who have experienced similar losses, before telling River she "can't wait to see" him again someday. "I miss you & I'll love you forever! 💞😭," she concluded, signing the note "mama."