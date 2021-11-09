Jill (Duggar) Dillard, who shares two sons with husband Derick Dillard, announced last month that she miscarried her third child

Jill Duggar 'Thankful' for Fall Weekend with Her Family After Miscarriage: 'My Favorite People'

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is enjoying all autumn has to offer alongside her family.

The Counting On alum, 30, shared a peek at her fall weekend activities with husband Derick Dillard and sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4. Jill posted multiple photos of the Dillard bunch on Instagram Monday, one of which included a shot of her youngest at a local park.

"The weather this weekend was lovely," she captioned her post. "And I'm thankful I got to enjoy it with my favorite people."

She added a string of hashtags, including #CountingMyBlessings and #Blessed.

Jill — who has been married to Derick, 32, since 2014 — has been focusing on family after the recent miscarriage of her third child.

"We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby," she and Derick wrote in a statement on their website last month. "We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them. They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born."

"However, a few days later we started miscarrying," they continued. "Even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard."

Days later, Jill shared another update with fans, saying the couple was "taking more family time, kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms."

"Just wanted to hop on here and say thank you to family and friends who have reached out and supported us," she continued. "Bringing us meals, cleaning our house, all the things."

