Jill Duggar Hits the Road on Jam-Packed Family Trip to Oregon: 'It Took Us 3 Days'

The Dillard family is making their way out west!

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband, Derek Dillard, recently took their sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4, on a road trip along the Oregon Trail — and of course, they documented the adventure on YouTube.

"We road tripped from Arkansas to Oregon (less than 100 miles difference in distance than the actual, historic Oregon Trail)," Jill, 30, wrote on the Dillard family's website. "It took us 3 days to get there (much better than the 4 months or so the pioneers had to endure)! Once in Oregon, we visited lots of friends and saw many places, from Portland to the Seaside & Newport coasts, including Astoria, Eugene and Bend!"

"Then we made the 3-day trek back home, stopping on the way to see some of the actual wagon tracks left by those who took the original Oregon Trail many years ago," she added.

Jill shared a behind-the-scenes look at her family's quick trip across YouTube. In the first video uploaded Sunday, she provided a glimpse into their trek from Northwest Arkansas to Greeley, Colorado. They dropped off their dog, Fenna, at a "doggy camp" before making their 12-hour journey to Colorado.

As they arrived in Kansas, the longtime couple's children played with craft supplies while in the backseat. "The boys are making little binocular things. Somebody sent us this sweet bucket of crafts. So it's so fun. They're having so much fun," Jill said.

After stopping at McDonald's for dinner, they eventually arrived at their hotel for the evening.

While in Colorado, the Dillards hoped to find the grave of Derek's mom's birth mother. "We did a little research recently — like, the last five years or so — and we were able to find out more about her birth mom and that she was raised in Greeley, Colorado," Jill said. "So, we're going to see if we can find her grave."

When they eventually located the grave, they had to dig through the grass in order to see it.

"There wasn't a whole lot in recent years we even knew about my mom's birth family," Derek, 32, said.

"I think [we] only knew her name and then now, we actually found her stone, her grave, here in Greeley, Colorado," he continued. "So, [it's] pretty crazy. Kind of cool. I like history!"

They were also able to track down the locations of a couple of houses that belonged to her family before leaving the state. The family then embarked on a 2-day trek from Greeley, Colorado, to Boise, Idaho.

A third video showcased the Dillard family's travels from Idaho to Seaside, Oregon. During the eight-hour drive, they passed by the Snake River in Idaho and drove by Hood River as they briefly visited Washington state.

After checking into their Oregon hotel, they enjoyed a fun-filled beach day and grabbed dinner at a local spot.

On the Dillard family's website, the pair noted that there are more videos from their trip coming soon.

