Jill Duggar Says She's 'Taking More Family Time' After Miscarriage, Thanks Friends for Support

The former Counting On star and her husband Derick Dillard shared the news of the miscarriage last week

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is speaking out after revealing that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

The former Counting On star, 30, shared a series of clips on her Instagram Story Monday, thanking family and friends for their support during this "crazy season."

I just wanted to hop on here really quickly — it's been a little bit since I've shown my face on here," she began. "As y'all know, it's been kind of a crazy season for us with the recent loss of our baby River."

"We've just been taking more family time, kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms, but just wanted to hop on here and say thank you to family and friends who have reached out and supported us, bringing us meals, cleaning our house, all the things," Jill continued.

Jill, who shares sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4, with husband Derick Dillard, 32, shared the news of her pregnancy loss in a video posted on her YouTube and Instagram pages last week.

"We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby," the couple wrote in a statement alongside the video on their website. "We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them. They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born."

"However, a few days later we started miscarrying," the statement continued. "Even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard."

B.J. THOMAS Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar | Credit: Dillard Family Official/Youtube

They went on to explain their reasoning behind the name. "One meaning for River is 'tranquil'…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," they wrote, adding that River also has various mentions in the Bible.

Alongside the video on her Instagram page, Jill wrote, "We love & miss you River Bliss."

Several of her siblings commented on the post at the time, with sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo writing, "Jill, my heart aches for you all. Love you so much and praying for you, sis!"

"River Bliss was so loved!" Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth added. "I love you, Jill. My heart breaks for y'all. I'm so so sorry you are having to go through this. Praying for you all."