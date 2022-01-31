Jill Duggar Says She Was 'Soaking Up Family Time' During 'Super Nice' Social Media Break

Jill Duggar last posted on social media before her brother Josh Duggar's guilty verdict in his child pornography case

Jill (Duggar) Dillard has been spending quality time with her loved ones.

The former Counting On star, 30, has been "soaking up family time" during a social media hiatus, which seemed to end with a post on Sunday. "👋🏻 Hey peeps!" Jill began. "🌱 I took a little break on here to start the year and it has been super nice!"

Jill, who hasn't been seen on social media since her brother Josh Duggar received a guilty verdict in his December child pornography case, gave a little glimpse of what she's been up to.

"We've been soaking up family time amidst the daily grind of work and school + enjoying some sunny, warmer weather the last couple of days before another cold front moves in later this week!" Jill's caption said.

The TLC star ended the post by asking her followers what they've been up to in the colder months. She didn't reveal if she plans to take further time off the app, or if the Sunday post signaled Jill's official return to Instagram.

Jill and her husband Derick Dillard have been vocal about distancing themselves and their children from the Duggar family. In a March 2021 YouTube Q&A, Jill revealed that she hadn't been to parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's home in "a couple years."

"In this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental and emotional health," Jill said at the time with Derick adding: "There's a lot of triggers there."

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard Credit: Jill Dillard/ instagram

Recently, Jill and Derick were present during her brother Josh's trial. In a previous statement on their family blog, the couple revealed why it was important for them to attend.

They noted they "have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court," the statement explained at the time. "After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt."