Jill Duggar Shares Photos from Grandma Mary's 'Very Hard, Yet Beautiful' Funeral Service

Jill Duggar Dillard is celebrating the life and legacy of her late grandmother Mary Duggar.

On Tuesday, the Counting On star, 28, paid tribute to her grandma by sharing several photos and one emotional video of her family singing “Amazing Grace” from Mary’s funeral services that took place just one day earlier.

In the post on Instagram, Jill spoke to the “very hard, yet beautiful day” that her family experienced on Monday and said her grandma, who tragically died at age 78 of accidental drowning in a swimming pool, would be remembered as an “amazing woman” who was dedicated to her faith.

The reality star also included snaps of the funeral program, the pallbearers who carried Mary’s casket, and a rainbow in the sky that overlooked the cemetery.

“Yesterday was a very hard, yet beautiful day. The service was lovely and very honoring to my Grandma and the one she loved more than anyone or anything else, Jesus Christ! 🌸 ” Jill began the sentimental post.

RELATED: Counting On Star Grandma Mary Duggar Dies of Accidental Drowning

“So many family members and friends came together and organized, supported and remembered the amazing woman she was! 💐And thanks to all y’all for the kind words and prayers too!🌺🌱” she continued.

“🌦It started raining right before the graveside service and then there was a beautiful rainbow,” Jill shared, before recalling a frequent saying of her grandmother’s. “‘A sign of God’s faithfulness’, as Grandma would always say! 🌈 ☔️”

“💞We’ll see you in heaven, Grandma!” the Counting On star finished. “I know you’re enjoying your time with Jesus before the rest of us arrive! 🌤”

Image zoom Grandma Mary Duggar's funeral Jill Dillard/Instagram

RELATED: Counting On Star Grandma Mary Duggar Was Found By Her Daughter After Drowning in Pool

On Sunday, June 9, Mary was tragically found dead inside of a swimming pool by her daughter Deanna, Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Duggar slipped and fell into the pool and drowned,” Morris told PEOPLE on Thursday. “Her daughter Deanna discovered her body and alerted authorities, who pronounced her dead at the scene.”

News of Mary’s passing was first shared by the Duggars on their official Facebook page on June 9, where the “feisty” and “incredible” County On star was remembered by her famous family in a tribute post.

“We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the post began.

“Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion.”

RELATED: Pregnant Amy Duggar Speaks Out After Grandma’s Unexpected Death: ‘Jesus Took Home a Treasure’

The tribute continued on to highlight Grandma Duggar’s life successes, such as her work as a real estate broker and her most important role of all — being “Grandma” to her 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

“Grandma Mary Duggar has been on the TLC shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On with her family for over 15 years. She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much! She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother.”

The post concluded, “We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time.”

Following her grandmother’s death, Jana Duggar said that Mary attended church hours before she died.

“On her last morning spent here on earth I drove Grandma to church where she worshiped her Savior. Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick.”

RELATED: Amy Duggar Goes Through ‘All the Memories’ in Late Grandma’s Closet: ‘Smells Like Her Perfume’

Jill also previously paid tribute to her grandmother with a black and white Instagram photo on June 9, where she shared the heartbreaking news with her followers.

“My heart breaks,” Jill wrote. “My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many!”

The touching post continued, “She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!!”