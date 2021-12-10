Jill Duggar Says She's Thankful for 'Supportive Messages' After Josh Duggar Child Porn Conviction

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard previously spoke out against Josh, writing in a statement that "his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions"

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is feeling thankful for the support she's receiving in the wake of the news that her brother Josh has been convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Jill, 30, shared a photo of herself taking a walk with son Samuel, 4, and their family dog Fenna on Friday. She and husband Derick Dillard also share son Israel, 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Got out for a nice walk today with Sam and Fenna (it's getting up to 70 degrees today!), then it started raining on us on the way back, so we had to rush home because I wasn't prepared for the rain. haha ☔️," she began in the caption.

"🍃So thankful for coffee from friends, walks in nature, food from family and friends and the many supportive messages and continued prayers 💞," the Counting On alum continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Josh's guilty verdict came in on Thursday, Jill and Derick, 32, issued a statement on the matter, writing, "Today was difficult for our family. Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation."

The pair went on to express the feeling that they "have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court. After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Josh's actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions," they continued.

"Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh's wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else. Josh's family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time," the statement concluded.

Derick Dillard, Josh Duggar, Jill (Duggar) Dillard Derick Dillard, Josh Duggar, Jill (Duggar) Dillard | Credit: youtube (2); shutterstock

Derick also spoke out about Josh's case on Wednesday, writing on Twitter that he was "praying for justice this morning." Both he and Jill appeared in court that day, though only Derick was present for the verdict being read out on Thursday.

Josh, who previously admitted to multiple incidents of molesting minors when he was a teenager, was accused of downloading files depicting child sexual abuse in May of 2019 on the computer at his then-workplace, a used car lot in Arkansas.

Having been convicted, the 33-year-old 19 Kids and Counting alum now faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines. His sentencing is expected in four months, but a date hasn't been scheduled pending a pre-sentence investigation.

Jill and Derick, who have been open in the past about distancing themselves from the Duggar family, previously issued a brief statement on the case when Josh was first arrested back in April. "It is very sad," they told PEOPLE at the time.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.