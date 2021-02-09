Jill Duggar Says She and Husband Derick Dillard 'Have a Good Sex Life'

The couple wed in June 2014 and share two sons: Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3

In a recent YouTube video, the couple — who were featured on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On — documented their date while promoting an app for married couples, Intimately Us.

The date, which consisted of Jill and Derick driving around and stopping at some of their favorite places to eat and drink, also featured their two sons — Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3 — sitting in the backseat. At one point, the topic of sex came up.

"Do you know how you got born?" Derick asked the boys. "We had a date and then you started growing inside of mommy's tummy."

Jill, 29, then picked up on her husband's cheeky use of the word "date." She added: "We had a bunch of dates."

"We did have four dates in one day I think ... that one time," said Derick, 31, before Jill told him to "chill a little bit."

Still, she added one more thing, whispering into the camera, "We have a good sex life."

She was a prominent fixture on 19 Kids and Counting on TLC from 2008 until its cancellation in 2015 and went on to star in its subsequent spinoff Counting On, but left the series in 2017. Since then, the former reality star has begun to embrace a life without some of the many rules she was raised to strictly adhere to.

In October, Jill revealed on her YouTube channel that she has been "distancing" herself from the Duggar household.

"We're not on the best terms with some of my family. We've had some disagreements, but we're working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we're having to kind of just take some time and heal," she shared, adding that while it's been "difficult," she hopes there can be a resolution.

"We're doing what's best for our family right now and just working through, it I guess," Jill continued. "We are praying and trusting God that like, the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything."

Jill also recently opened up to PEOPLE about her strained relationship with her family, saying, "I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point."