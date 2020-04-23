Jill Duggar Reveals the 'Emotional' Purchase She Made While Shopping Solo amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Jill Dillard/Instagram

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is celebrating Earth Day in a special way.

On Wednesday, the former Counting On star shared a photo of herself sitting in the driver’s seat of her car next to a tree, which she purchased while shopping solo for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak prompted stay-at-home orders nationwide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Got out yesterday to grab a few things BY MYSELF for the first time since this whole #coronaviruspandemic thing and came home with this tree hanging out my window. 😂,” the 28-year-old captioned a selfie, in which she wears a white face mask.

“I don’t like to think of myself as an emotional purchaser, but I have to say there was something therapeutic & satisfying about getting a tree🌳,” she continued.

RELATED: Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Photo of 21-Week Sonogram: ‘Sweet Baby Girl’

“…now I’m off to plant the tree…and hopefully keep it alive. lol,” she concluded.

Her “emotional” buy comes just two days after the mother-of-two shared a photo of her sons’ — Samuel Scott, 2, and Israel David, 5, whom she shares with husband Derick Dillard — new wooden bunk bed.

RELATED VIDEO: Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Welcome First Child, Daughter Bella Milagro: ‘Beautiful Miracle’



“The boys finally got a bunk bed and they’re thrilled about it! 🥳,” she captioned a photo of the brothers sitting on their respective beds.

Last month, Jill joined a few of her siblings for “some sister time” in Arkansas, including Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo — who has been living in Southern California since last year after relocating from Laredo, Texas, where she moved to after getting married — and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald.

Similar to Jill, Jessa also recently had an enjoyable trip to the store.

At the end of February, Jessa and husband Ben Seewald went out for a date night together, when they visited a Whole Foods grocery store and picked up some items to take home and cook up a meal with in their kitchen.

“Let’s be real— I live off grocery pickup most of the time,” Jessa, 27, wrote alongside a post shared to Instagram.

Image zoom Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald Jessa Duggar/Instagram

“But grocery shopping is never more enjoyable than when we do it together. #datenight @ben_seewald,” continued Jessa, who shares three children with Ben: sons Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3, and daughter Ivy, who turns 1 in May.

Shortly after Jessa shared her smiling shot, Ben posted a snap of the pair holding brown grocery bags after their successful shopping trip.

“Just grabbing some smoked paprika, combing the fresh produce for sales, and picking up a few bags of locally roasted coffee. I love shopping with you @jessaseewald! Now let’s get in the kitchen and make something together. #datenight #health,” wrote Ben.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.