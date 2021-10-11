Jill Duggar Suffered Miscarriage After Becoming Pregnant with Third Child: 'We Love & Miss You'

Jill (Duggar) Dillard recently suffered a miscarriage after becoming pregnant with her third child.

The Counting On alum, 30, shared the news on her YouTube and Instagram pages Monday, posting a video documenting her early pregnancy journey.

In the emotional clip, she and husband Derick Dillard await the results of a pregnancy test before finding out it's positive. Later, they share the news with their sons, Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4, and celebrate with a pizza party.

"We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby," the couple wrote in a statement alongside the video on their website. "We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them."

"They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born."

B.J. THOMAS Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar | Credit: Dillard Family Official/Youtube

"However, a few days later we started miscarrying," the statement continued. "Even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard."

They went on to explain their reasoning behind the name. "One meaning for River is 'tranquil'…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," they wrote, adding that River also has various mentions in the Bible.

"Our baby doesn't get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!" they said. "And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time."