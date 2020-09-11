Recently, Jill (Duggar) Dillard surprised fans when she confirmed that she had an alcoholic beverage during a date night with her husband

Jill Duggar Jokes About Drinking a ‘Regular' Coffee After Confirming She Had Alcoholic Piña Colada

Like many, Jill (Duggar) Dillard enjoys a cup of coffee to kick off her day.

On Thursday, the Counting On alumna and her husband, Derick Dillard, enjoyed a "morning coffee date" together in the car, where they were joined by son Samuel Scott, 3, who sat behind Jill and wasn't visible in the image shared to Instagram. (They are also parents to son Israel David, 5.)

"Morning coffee date with my hubby @derickdillard (& Sam tagging along too) 🤗 🤗," Jill, 29, captioned the photo of herself and Derick, 31, showcasing their coffee cups for the camera.

To add an extra shot of sweetness to their morning? The drinks were free!

"Even better that it was free this time (had a couple coupons...sorry, local people...no current deals that I’m aware of) 🤷‍♀️," she shared.

The mother of two — who made headlines earlier this week for revealing that she had an alcoholic beverage during a date night with Derick — also confirmed that her drink of choice was caffeinated.

"Oh, and since it seems y’all are interested in my choice of drinks recently (lol recent post)...yes, this was a REGULAR coffee (I.e. full caf) white chocolate mocha with coconut milk. 😋," she joked.

Image zoom Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Derick Dillard Jill Duggar/instagram

Image zoom Jill (Duggar) Dillard's Instagram Story jill duggar/instagram

Their morning outing to the Arkansas coffee shop comes days after Jill and Derick had a date night out — a regular activity they've had to put on pause in recent months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"🥰Date night with my favorite person @derickdillard ❤️ We’ve missed our regular date night outings during covid and have had lots of in home dates, but we were able to swap childcare with friends last night for a date!" she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Derick sitting in the restaurant.

She added the hashtags: "#blessedbeyondmeasure❤️#datenight #hubbytime #stillhoneymooning❤️."

After posting the photo, she was met with an outpouring of comments, including one from a user who noticed Jill's drink, which the former TLC star confirmed was alcoholic.

"Drink looks amazing what is it?" the account holder asked.

"A piña colada ☺️🍹" replied Jill.

The commenter then questioned: "virgin pina colada or regular?"

Jill responded: "regular."

"And that is completely ok. Everything in moderation. And even Jesus drank wine. You are obviously not overindulging. Congratulations on making a life of your own. You are still doing what Jesus would do, so relax everybody!!!!!!" wrote an account holder.

"Good for you, Jill!!" wrote another.

"HELL YES JILL! Live yo best life girl!!!!🙌😍" said an Instagram user.