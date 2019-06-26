Jill Duggar and Husband Play Bedroom Seduction Game and Read Kama Sutra for 5-Year Anniversary

Image zoom Jill and Derick Dillard Jill Dillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar Dillard has made it clear that she knows the key to marital bliss — but now she’s putting her tricks in action!

This past weekend, the Counting On star, 28, and her husband Derick Dillard left their two children behind to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway to Branson, Missouri.

During their trip, which Jill documented on Instagram Tuesday, the couple stayed at a bed and breakfast before getting a chance to explore Branson’s theme park Silver Dollar City.

While they were there, Jill and Derick, 30, also watched their four friends, who are part of the Christian acoustic sibling band Southern Raised, perform on stage in front of a crowd of people.

Of course, no good anniversary trip is complete without a little fun in the bedroom — something Jill certainly knows to be true.

RELATED: Derick and Jill Duggar Dillard’s ‘Covenant Marriage’ Explained

After enjoying an “amazing dinner” at the Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks, the pair took their celebrations back to their room, where they enjoyed some seduction games and a little reading from the Kama Sutra, which is a guide to lovemaking.

The mom of two shared a black-and-white snap of their sexy setup, which also included a Kama Sutra massage oil candle, a plate of Skittles, and a game scorecard that had “Bedroom Edition” written across the top in large cursive letters.

But sadly their fun eventually came to an end and as the weekend wrapped up, the couple prepared to return home to their two sons by enjoying a matinee showing of Toy Story 4 at a nearby movie theater.

“😄We ended our trip with a fun afternoon at the movies watching #toystory4 lol 👫,” Jill wrote on Instagram along her slideshow of photos. “👵🏻🧓🏼👦🏼👶🏻Thanks @cldilla & Bawpaw for keeping the boys!”

Image zoom Jill Dillard/Instagram

RELATED: Jill Duggar Discusses Her Sex Life and Gives Bedroom Tips: ‘3-4 Times a Week Is a Good Start’

Jill and Derick’s sexy getaway comes a few weeks after the Counting On star opened up about her sex life and marital tips in a blog post on the Dillard Family website, in the hopes of encouraging couples not to let the “fire in your marriage” die.

On the post, Jill wrote that it’s imperative to have sex often, writing, “you both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start).”

“When you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate,” she explained. “Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!”

Jill also suggested getting “new lingerie (online is an easy way to buy!) as a surprise gift for birthdays, holidays, vacations or whenever.”

Image zoom Jill and Derick Dillard Jill Dillard/Instagram

RELATED: Jill Dillard Says She’s ‘So in Love’ with Husband Derick as She Shares Kissing Photo of Couple

The mom of two explained her reason for speaking out on the matter was because she got “so tired of people saying when we were just getting to know each other, and then as newlyweds too, was stuff like, ‘Oh you just wait’… or… ‘You’re just in that newlywed phase.’”

However, the TLC star did admit that a fading intimacy is common, writing, “I do realize that sometimes things may change slightly due to life changes (e.g. kids, work schedules, etc.), one thing I think we need to recognize is that the fire in your marriage doesn’t have to die out! But like a fire, sometimes, and more so during some seasons than others, you need to be intentional, proactive and work hard to keep the fire going.”

“I don’t claim to know everything about marriage, or to be presenting some solve-all advice, and I’m only really speaking to wives here, but I hope you find some of these tips to be encouraging,” she admitted.

RELATED: Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard Enjoy Joint Anniversary and Babymoon ‘Getaway Trip’ Ahead of Second Son’s Arrival

In a final note, Jill also suggested that wives should “look nice” for their husband, be open about “money and spending habits,” “let him know you miss him,” “call him by a fun or sweet name” and give him an excited greeting when he comes home after work.

“Run to him,” Jill wrote. “If the kids are gone, have fun with it! Be crazy with your hubby! If your kids are there, get them excited about daddy coming home and make sure distractions are put away for a bit, so everyone greets him at the door!”

Jill and Derick were married on June 21, 2014, before a congregation of more than 1,000 family and friends in her hometown of Springdale, Arkansas. The couple have two children — sons Israel David, 4, and Samuel Scott, 1.