Jill Duggar Says She Hasn't Been to Parents Jim Bob and Michelle's House in 'a Couple Years'

Although TLC audiences watched Jill (Duggar) Dillard grow up at her famous family's home, she admittedly hasn't been inside the Arkansas residence for years.

The former Counting On star, 29, made the revelation in a Q&A video with husband Derick Dillard that was shared to their YouTube channel on Monday.

When asked if they ever visit her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's home — dubbed "the big house" — these days, Jill replied, "We haven't actually been over there in a while, probably like a couple years, other than once ... to check the mail."

Jill went on to explain that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to keep their social circle small, but also "in this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental and emotional health."

"Our threshold — we like to call it — is a little bit lower in this season of life for us," she continued, saying that she and Derick, 32, have "a lot going on for us in our own lives."

"There's a lot of triggers there," Derick added.

She was a prominent fixture on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting from 2008 until its cancellation in 2015 and went on to star in its subsequent spinoff Counting On, but left the series in 2017.

Last year, the mother of two — who shares Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3, with Derick — revealed on her YouTube channel that she has been "distancing" herself from the Duggar household.

"We're not on the best terms with some of my family. We've had some disagreements, but we're working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we're having to kind of just take some time and heal," she shared, adding that while it's been "difficult," she hopes there can be a resolution.

"We're doing what's best for our family right now and just working through it, I guess," Jill continued. "We are praying and trusting God that like, the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything."

In October, Jill opened up to PEOPLE about her strained relationship with her family, saying, "I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point."