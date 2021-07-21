Jill (Duggar) Dillard is doing all she can to alleviate her 4-year-old son Samuel's allergies.

The Counting On alum, 30, shared several videos on her Instagram Story Wednesday that showed her putting Samuel's stuffed toys into the freezer and explaining that she was doing so because of her youngest child's dust allergies.

"So, I am freezing Sam's stuffies again. I should have done this [already], [it's] long overdue now. He has allergies, like I said before. His allergist recommended that I freeze his stuffies or, you can put them in the dryer. But sometimes I feel like the dryer is a little harsher on them, so I am freezing them."

In the next video, Duggar bagged up the stuffed animals before placing them in the freezer. She put some of them inside of a drawstring bag while several others were placed into sacks.

"I bag them up to keep moisture from getting on them while they're in the freezer," she wrote over the video, noting in the next clip that the items will stay inside the freezer for two to three days.

"[Sam] woke up with red eyes, red itchy eyes, this morning, sneezing. I had been working in their room, going through some clothes, and I got in the garage and pulled out some new stuff and I forgot to wash the stuff that I pulled out," she said. "So, I went ahead and washed everything today — all the clothes that I was upping his size in and all that. So, hopefully that helps but it was a good reminder for me to go ahead and freeze his other stuffies to, kind of, kill all the dust bunnies like his allergist recommended."

Duggar said that Samuel "already seems to be getting a little bit better" after experiencing allergy symptoms.

"I gave him more of his allergy medicine this morning," she said. "So, Sam has just, like, off the charts dust allergies. That was like, his one thing they said was super bad, so hopefully he's better."

Along with Samuel, Duggar shares son Israel David, 6, with husband Derick Dillard. The couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

"@derickdillard I could've never imagined at the time all we'd face together and where we'd be now, but I'm forever grateful for you always by my side," she wrote on Instagram last month.

"💞Thank you for being my man and loving and leading through thick and thin," she continued. "You're my bestie for the restie! 😘💋."