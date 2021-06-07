Jill Duggar Dillard Enjoys 'Nice' Rainy Day with Her Two Sons: 'No Umbrella Needed'

Jill Duggar Dillard shared multiple photos of herself and her children having a fun-filled day in the rain

Jill Duggar Dillard and her two sons know how to make the most out of a rainy day.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 30, spent Sunday enjoying a rain-filled afternoon with her two sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 3. Duggar Dillard documented the day on Instagram, writing, "no umbrellas needed."

"No umbrella needed today for these boys! We took advantage of the 'nice' rainy weather and got swimsuits on, grabbed cookies and went outside! 😄," she captioned a series of photos. "After the rain, we had to have a coffee can fire to warm up ... and of course you can't have a fire without s'mores! 🍫😋."

"🚶🏼Then we then took a barefoot 'puddle walk' to find all the puddles and of course some honeysuckle! 🤗. 🍝Now it's showers and supper time before bed," she added.

Duggar Dillard then joked that she hoped her sons would "crash" before she and her husband, Derick Dillard, did later that night.

On her Instagram Story, Jill posted a photo of Derick, 32, posing with their youngest as he was "snoozin' in the car after a long fun day." She also shared multiple photos and videos of her boys playing and of their outdoor campfire.

The family's rainy day comes after Jill celebrated her 30th birthday last month alongside her family. For the special occasion, they all enjoyed some time outdoors while visiting the Buffalo National River in Arkansas.

"We hiked, swam, camped, s'mores'ed, saw lots of critters and even some elk, explored and just chilled ... as much as you can chill with 2 active kids begging for attention," she shared on Instagram at the time alongside several photos from their trip. "#SteeleCreekBuffaloRiver you were good to us! Looking forward to next time! ✌🏻."