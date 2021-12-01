“Oh my word! You nailed it!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum said when she saw her new hair for the first time

Jill Duggar Dyes Her Hair 'for the First Time' as She's Listed as a Potential Witness in Josh Duggar's Trial

Jill Duggar Dillard has a new look.

On Tuesday, the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 30, shared that she dyed her hair blonde, unveiling the lighter locks on her Dillard Family blog.

"So, today I dyed my hair for the first time ever," Dillard wrote of the smiling shots, which show off her newly transformed hair.

Arkansas hair stylist Michelle Gambo posted a video on Instagram of the "priceless" moment she revealed Dillard's fresh color, which prompted shrieks of excitement from the mom of two. In the caption of the post, Gambo explained that "Jill had level 6 virgin hair to start."

"Oh my word! You nailed it!" Dillard said.

The new look comes as Dillard has begun to embrace a life without some of the many rules she was raised to strictly adhere to. Last year, she revealed to PEOPLE she's distanced herself from her family after quitting Counting On — the spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting. She's since gotten a nose ring, enjoyed the occasional cocktail or glass of wine, worn jeans (a strict no-no for Duggar women, who don long dresses or skirts only) and even modeled modest swimwear.

During jury selection, a list of "confirmed or potential" witnesses was presented by the judge. On that list were both Dillard and Jedidiah's names, PEOPLE confirmed.

It's unclear if the two siblings are confirmed witnesses for the prosecution or defense at this time.

At a previous pre-trial hearing this month, the prosecution had revealed that one of their other proposed witnesses was Josh's father, Jim Bob Duggar. Though he testified on Monday, Jim Bob's name did not appear on the list of witnesses on Tuesday.

Josh, 33, was charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He pleaded not guilty following an April arrest and was released pending his trial.