Jill (Duggar) Dillard Welcomes Second Son Samuel Scott

Jill (Duggar) Dillard has given birth to her second child!

On Saturday, July 8, the Counting On star and her husband Derick welcomed the newest member of their family, son Samuel Scott Dillard, the Dillard family announced on their website.

“We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard,” the family said. “The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22” long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”

The couple, who welcomed their firstborn son — Israel, 2 — in April 2015, announced that they were expecting a second baby in December of last year.

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!” Jill, 25, and Derick, 27, told PEOPLE exclusively. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

In January, the couple announced that they were expecting another boy!

For the announcement, the pair shared a sweet photo of their growing family and revealed the sex of the newest family member with a sweet outfit: a blue and black T-shirt and red pants. The couple revealed the news to their family through a scavenger hunt with the younger Duggar siblings.

Jill’s first experience with labor did not exactly go as planned: the first-time mom was forced into the hospital with complications, and then eventually had an emergency C-section.

However, in February, the mother of two admitted that she is a little more calm and collected this time around.

“There’s a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy,” she told PEOPLE. “Derick and I have been down this road together, so we’re comfortable. I’m just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can. But this time I know that labor is unpredictable.”