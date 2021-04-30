Jill Duggar Dillard Speaks Out After Brother Josh Duggar's Arrest: 'It Is Very Sad'

Josh Duggar's sister and brother-in-law, Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard, have spoken out after the news of his arrest broke this week.

"We just found out this information yesterday," Jill and Derick said in a statement to PEOPLE. "It is very sad."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to PEOPLE that Duggar, 33, was arrested on Thursday by Homeland Security. On Friday, the 19 Kids and Counting alum's attorney entered a plea of not guilty to the two charges against him: one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. (His attorneys declined to have the judge read out the charges against him.)

Josh allegedly used the internet to download material of child sexual abuse, "some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019," according to a press release. If he is convicted, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

Josh, who tuned into the meeting from an Arkansas detention center, will remain in jail as he awaits a bond hearing on May 5.

Jill and Derick's statement was provided to PEOPLE before the nature of the charges was made public.

The eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar has been married to Anna Renee Duggar since 2008. The couple share children Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

josh duggar, jill duggar Josh Duggar (left); Jill Duggar | Credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images; Instagram

Days before his arrest, Anna, 32, announced that the pair are expecting their seventh child together. She revealed that they'll be having a girl.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Josh has found himself embroiled in scandal over the years. More recently, his Arkansas car dealership was raided by Homeland Security in 2019 in connection to an "ongoing federal investigation." It was never made clear whether the reality star was the investigation's focus.

Back in 2015, Gawker reported that Josh appeared to have accounts on Ashley Madison, a website that helps individuals engage in extramarital affairs. He eventually admitted to cheating on Anna and said he had an addiction to pornography.

josh duggar Josh Duggar | Credit: courtesy Washington county arkansas

Earlier that same year, Josh issued an apology over a 2006 police report that revealed he was previously investigated for molesting five underage girls. His sisters Jessa Seewald and Jill were among the victims who came forward, but they claimed to have "moved on" from the situation.

Jill, meanwhile, has had a rocky relationship with her family over the years. Her inability to dictate many aspects of her life resulted in her and Derick distancing themselves from the famous bunch.